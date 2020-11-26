news

Recovering Song Festival Stage costs €160,000 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Song festival arch fire damage.
Song festival arch fire damage. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

An estimated €160,000 is needed to repair the damage done to the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds' (Tallinna Lauluväljak) stage caused by a fire started deliberately back in September.

"Following the fire, we conducted a thorough examination led by Professor Emeritus Karl Õiger, which revealed that the damages were greater than anticipated," head of the song festival grounds, Urmo Saaroja, said.

"According to the expert advice, the wooden surface of the sound screen has fire damage covering an area of more than 150 sq. m, and to restore things to their pre-fire condition, the roofing, roof rails, underlay, rafters and three-layer wooden facade must be removed and replaced. Load bearing structures had fortunately not been damaged, he added.

Aruna Ehitus, the firm tasked with the refurbishment, said that the work will prove difficult. "It is not a regular construction job; complex solutions have been used in the construction of the stage and this must be taken into account in the restoration."

A 27-year-old was taken into custody early last month, after security footage revealed he had allegedly started the blaze on the night of September 29, by setting fire to a garbage facility. The assailant, who was found at the scene by arriving fire crews and claimed he had been trying to extinguish the conflagration, had had to be hospitalized with burns following the incident.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino, Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Ireland pays Estonia €37.5 million for statistical energy transfer

19:37

Central Tallinn park pond feature finally gets a clean-up

19:06

Recovering Song Festival Stage costs €160,000

18:27

Head of Praxis think tank establishes Liberal Citizen foundation

18:04

High school distance learning restrictions may soon be relaxed

17:51

Football: Pärnu Vaprus win promotion to top flight

17:34

Swedbank: Better grasp on pandemic mitigating worst economic effects

17:05

Estonia joins contracts for all seven jointly procured vaccines in EU

16:43

Tallinn's Christmas market opens on Friday

16:17

Tartu restricts training, hobby groups to 10 people

15:56

airBaltic needs more government support if pandemic continues

15:28

Government green-lights European basketball qualifiers for weekend

15:03

Info boards at rail crossings will help locate stranded vehicles quickly

14:31

"Esimene stuudio": Parliamentary parties debate marriage referendum

14:10

Kiik: New restrictions if coronavirus rate does not improve in coming weeks

14:02

Health Board: Scheduled treatment suspensions unavoidable at this rate

13:46

Raimond Kaljulaid: Opposition not weak

13:42

Estonians second only to Latvians in Lithuania summer visits

13:16

Justice chancellor: Appeal to administrative courts on face-mask order

13:16

Eight Estonians to start at Ruka World Cup event over weekend

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: