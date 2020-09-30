news

Arson damages Song Festival Grounds, one person hospitalized with burns ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
News

A fire started deliberately at the Song Festival Grounds (Lauluväljak) in Tallinn late Tuesday night resulted in one person being hospitalized for burns.

Rescue Board (Päästeamet) personnel were called to the festival grounds shortly before 11.30 p.m. Tuesday following reports of a fire in a stairwell under the grounds' main outdoor stage, known popularly as the singing arch (laulukaar).

The first responders found burning debris in the stairwell, with an individual attempting to extinguish the blaze having received burns. They were taken by ambulance to the North Estonian Regional Hospital (PERH).

Song festival arch fire damage. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

The Rescue Board ascertained that the fire, which caused damage over a three by six-square-meter area, had been started deliberately, via security footage from cameras in the vicinity. The fire damaged the seating area immediately above it, as well as the wooden roof above.

The footage shows a young male intentionally setting fire to garbage underneath the stage, Urmo Saareoja, head of the song festival grounds, told BNS.

Song festival arch fire damage. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

"Fortunately, our security partner, G4S, and the Rescue Board, reacted quickly to the incident," he said.

Experts will assess the damage Wednesday and establish whether structural damage is such that repair work needs to be done.

The singing arch was refurbished last year.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:39

Estonia can be proud of its reserve army and conscription model

14:14

Lack of specialists hinders renovation of old balconies in Tallinn

14:06

Coronavirus tests can now be booked online

13:49

Foreign minister: Estonia making no territorial claims on Russia

13:22

State allocates less funding than expected for tourism sector in budget

12:47

Budget council chair on state borrowing: We want to avoid Greece situation

12:21

Statistics: Manufacturing production falls on year to August

11:52

Ratas: Budget position improvement starts 2022, credit not long-term plan

11:26

Estonia initiates UNSC discussion on Nagorno-Karabakh tensions

10:57

Health Board: 57 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours

10:56

Arson damages Song Festival Grounds, one person hospitalized with burns

10:23

Turnover of retail trade enterprises continued to increase in August

10:14

Belarus sanctions Baltic officials

09:55

Riigikogu parliamentary groups express concern for Armenia, Azerbaijan

09:26

Defense spending to rise to €645.4 million in 2021

08:48

Party ratings: Reform remain top, Social Democrat support grows slightly

29.09

Estonia did not sign joint letter of support for Polish LGBT community

29.09

University of Tartu Museum wins global university museums network award

29.09

Police apprehend suspects in cyberattacks against Estonia

29.09

Government endorses 2021 state budget: Pensions, R&D funding to increase Updated

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: