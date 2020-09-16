news

Warehouse blaze breaks out in Pärnu early Wednesday morning

Aftermath of Wednesday morning's warehouse fire, near Pärnu
Aftermath of Wednesday morning's warehouse fire, near Pärnu Source: Verner Vilgas/ERR
A warehouse burnt down in Pärnu County early Wednesday morning, releasing toxic fumes into the environment. Noone was injured in the blaze, according to reports.

The warehouse, in the village of Seljametsa, just outside Pärnu City, was used to store garbage, and caught fire in the small hours of Wednesday, leading to a substantial fire and the spread of toxic fumes, Pärnu Postimees reports (link in Estonian). 

The alarm center (Häirekeskus ) received a call at a little before 4.30 a.m. Wednesday notifying them about the inferno in the 100 m by 60 m warehouse, with several fire trucks attending the scene and extinguishing the fire, work which is still in progress. 

The Rescue Board (Päästeamet) has asked local residents in nearby Paikuse and Sindi to keep all windows and doors closed and switch off any air conditioning units, due to the fumes, and has asked the public to avoid using the Taali-Põlendmaa-Seljametsa road where possible. 

The cause of the conflagration has not been reported. 

Editor: Andrew Whyte

