Fire claims lives of two elderly people in Viljandi

Two elderly people died in a housefire just outside mid-town Viljandi on Wednesday evening.

The fire brigade received a report at 8.30 p.m. on Wednesday of a fire on Kase tänav, Viljandi. A Rescue Board (Päästeamet) spokesperson told ERR that the report came relatively late and as firefighters arrived, the building had already gone up in flames.

Rescuers immediately went into the house in search of victims, the first person in the building was brought out in six minutes and the second person was found a few minutes later. Unfortunately, neither person's life could not saved, the Rescue Board said.

The spokesperson confirmed that two lives were lost in the fire.

Firefighters were able to get a handle on the blaze at 11.03 p.m. with the cause of the incident thought to be an electrical failure.

According to the Rescue Board, 28 people have died in fires this year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!