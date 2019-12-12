ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Approximately 50 people die each year in accidental fires

House fire in Koidutähe Street, Tartu.
House fire in Koidutähe Street, Tartu. Source: Marek Kiik/Päästeamet
Approximately 50 people a year die in accidental fires according to statistics, so far fire has claimed the lives of 39 people in 2019.

In 2018, 50 people were killed in fires, and 38 the year before. In 2016, 38 people were killed. In 2015, 50 people were killed in the fires and 54 people a year before that.

This year, 39 people have already lost their lives due to fire, including the family of five in Ihaste, Tartu on Tuesday evening. This fire took place in a residential building and is the worst in the history of the Rescue Board. Previously, many casualties have occurred in welfare institutions.

Deaths in fires in residential buildings

October 2019: Fire on a private house on Muhu Island killed a 7-year-old child.

2018: An apartment fire in Kõidama village in Viljandi County, three killed. There was no smoke detector.

2016: Apartment fire in Lasnamäe, killing two children and their father.

2015: Fire in a residential building in Rohu village, Lääne-Viru County, killing two children and their mother. A fire broke out in a house without electricity from a candle flame.

2015: Residential house fire in Pirita, three killed. Smoke detectors were present but not properly installed.

2014: Fire in a residential building in Meeks rural municipality, Tartu, killed four.

2014: Fire in a garden house in Soodevahe village, Harju County, three killed.

2014: Social apartment fire in Sõmerpalu, Võru County, three killed.

2012: Raasiku house fire, one child and his mother died.

2011: A fire broke out at Haapsalu Children's Home killing eight children and two young people, all residents of the orphanage.

Editor: Helen Wright

