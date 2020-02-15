ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Two people died in a farmhouse fire in Pärnu County ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
The farmhouse in Pärnu County.
Open gallery
7 photos
Photo: The farmhouse in Pärnu County. Author: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

Two people were killed in a fire that broke out in a farmhouse in Kergu village, in northern Pärnu County, the Rescue Board said.

The fire brigade received a report of a fire in Kergu village at 12.05 noon. At the time of the announcement, dark smoke was seen coming from under the roof of the farmhouse. According to preliminary information, two people may have been in the building.

At 12.24 p.m., the fire service from Järvakandi, who arrived at the scene first, began searching for victims and extinguishing the fire.

At 12:30 p.m. and 1.07 p.m. two bodies were found and the causes of death are now being investigated by police.

One room in the building was destroyed and the fire had spread to the attic.

The fire was extinguished at 2:40 p.m. So far no smoke detector has been found at the property and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:26

Two people died in a farmhouse fire in Pärnu County

15:56

Reform Party board meeting discusses education, tax and climate policy

15:42

Union says 100 more people to be laid off at Narva power plants

15:40

City can't remove homeless people with bad hygiene from public transport Updated

14:38

More than 800 GWh of natural gas moved via Balticconnector in January

14:16

Mihhail Kõlvart: Immigration cannot be solved through anger

13:33

Discussions to build opera hall inside Tallinn's Linnahall still ongoing

12:27

Estonian and Finnish commercial registers start exchanging data

10:02

Foreign minister Reinsalu attends Munich security conference

08:36

Tänak second after Rally Sweden day two

14.02

Minister: Tartu tire dump fire would mean evacuating a third of residents

14.02

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš to visit Estonia next week

14.02

Estonia in transitional justice and child protection UNSC meeting

14.02

Tax board chief: Half a million taxpayers due a rebate

14.02

148,000 file 2019 income tax returns by Friday lunchtime

14.02

Interview: Eesti Laul's first six semi-finalists

14.02

Justice minister calls for court system to go fully digital

14.02

Scottish percussion virtuoso Evelyn Glennie comes to Estonia

14.02

Supreme court chief proposes relaxing court media restrictions

14.02

Auditor general: State budget becoming increasingly opaque

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: