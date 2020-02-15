Two people died in a farmhouse fire in Pärnu County

Two people were killed in a fire that broke out in a farmhouse in Kergu village, in northern Pärnu County, the Rescue Board said.

The fire brigade received a report of a fire in Kergu village at 12.05 noon. At the time of the announcement, dark smoke was seen coming from under the roof of the farmhouse. According to preliminary information, two people may have been in the building.

At 12.24 p.m., the fire service from Järvakandi, who arrived at the scene first, began searching for victims and extinguishing the fire.

At 12:30 p.m. and 1.07 p.m. two bodies were found and the causes of death are now being investigated by police.

One room in the building was destroyed and the fire had spread to the attic.

The fire was extinguished at 2:40 p.m. So far no smoke detector has been found at the property and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

