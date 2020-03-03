Gallery: Fire in Viru Street apartment building

Emergency services were called to a fire that broke out in an apartment building on Tallinn's Viru Street Monday night. Residents were evacuated.

A spokesperson for the Rescue Board's (Päästeamet) northern center told ERR Monday evening that they received an emergency call at 7.36 p.m. Viru Street is in Tallinn's Old Town.

Residents of the building, along with patrons in an entertainment facility housed in the same building, were evacuated.

The spokesperson said the fire had broken out in a penthouse apartment on the sixth floor.

No one was injured in the fire.

The fire was extinguished around 8.45 p.m. with a follow-up inspection following. The building itself is reportedly not in any structural danger.

