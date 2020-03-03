ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Gallery: Fire in Viru Street apartment building ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Fire on Viru Street in Tallinn's Old Town.
Open gallery
15 photos
Photo: Fire on Viru Street in Tallinn's Old Town. Author: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Emergency services were called to a fire that broke out in an apartment building on Tallinn's Viru Street Monday night. Residents were evacuated.

A spokesperson for the Rescue Board's (Päästeamet) northern center told ERR Monday evening that they received an emergency call at 7.36 p.m. Viru Street is in Tallinn's Old Town.

Residents of the building, along with patrons in an entertainment facility housed in the same building, were evacuated.

The spokesperson said the fire had broken out in a penthouse apartment on the sixth floor.

No one was injured in the fire.

The fire was extinguished around 8.45 p.m. with a follow-up inspection following. The building itself is reportedly not in any structural danger.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

tallinnfiretallinn old townrescue boardhouse fireviru street
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:05

Photos: Narva sidewalks generously gritted with sand

13:44

Wind farm brothers appeal prosecutor's rejection of criminal claim

13:23

2019 median monthly wage reached €1,100

13:03

Employers' Confederation director: Employees seeing good times right now

12:39

Top Jamaican sprinter gives two-day workshop for Estonian athletes

12:12

Kaljulaid invites IMF chief to Three Seas Initiative summit in Tallinn

11:42

Schools paying increased attention to hygiene

11:34

Eesti Laul winner: Kirkorov recommended I make my outfit more formal

11:21

PERH doctor: Only sick people should wear face masks in public

11:03

Eesti Energia CEO: A group in Estonia is working against new wind farms

10:51

Deputy mayor: No plans to close Tallinn City Transport shooting range

10:42

Tuesday marks century of national archives in Estonia

10:32

Driver who ran Narva's border check sentenced to prison for three months

10:12

Education ministry finds serious deficiencies in TalTech management

09:52

Statistics: Average salaries increased in all counties in 2019

09:28

Social Affairs Committee finds no reason to declare coronavirus emergency

09:11

Gallery: Fire in Viru Street apartment building

08:54

President Kaljulaid meets US treasury secretary in Washington

08:33

Estonian ambassador to Jordan presents credentials

02.03

Government approves installation of thermal cameras, disinfectants

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: