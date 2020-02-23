ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Sea rises to near critical level on the west coast ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Pärnu beach on Feb. 22
Open gallery
30 photos
Photo: Pärnu beach on Feb. 22 Author: Verner Vilgas/ERR
News

While weather forecasts suggested storm winds could cause sea levels to rise beyond critical points in several places on Estonia's west coast by Saturday night, the weather calmed before this could happen. The Rescue Board monitored the situation from a temporary headquarters in Pärnu.

Weather forecasts warned that strong westerly winds could cause the sea level to rise to critical levels by the final hours of Saturday. By midnight, the water level in the resort city of Pärnu was measured at 150 centimeters over the Amsterdam Ordnance Datum (NAP), down from 163 centimeters two hours earlier.

The water level stood at 131 centimeters over NAP in Haapsalu and 98 centimeters in Roomassaare, Saaremaa at midnight.

Levels considered critical are 180 centimeters in Pärnu, 160 in Haapsalu and 170 in Kuressaare.

Head of the Rescue Board's temporary headquarters in Pärnu Vaiko Vatsfeld said winds should begin to die down on Sunday morning.

The police closed some streets leading to the beach in Pärnu on Saturday to keep away so-called storm tourists and prevent vehicles being left in places where they could be flooded. Some streets were also closed in Haapsalu and Saaremaa.

ERR's Pärnu correspondent Ester Vilgats said Pärnu experienced very strong winds and extraordinarily high waves. While Pärnu experienced some flooding on streets closest to the sea, the situation did not become critical.

Power transmission network operator Elektrilevi said the storm had left 2,325 clients without power in Saare County and a little over 500 in Pärnu County by 11.15 p.m. and Saturday.

A storm on the night of January 9, 2005 that saw 38 meters per second winds rose the sea level in Pärnu to roughly 315 centimeter over NAP, with winds and flooding causing damage to 775 houses and around 300 people evacuated from the city. Eleven people were taken to hospital with hypothermia. One person perished.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS kinow and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

haapsalupärnukuressaarestormrescue boardcritical water level
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:03

Interior ministry honors members of Estonian communities abroad

13:28

Jüri Ratas: Next to survival there must be development

11:56

SEB analyst: Estonia's labor market has passed its peak

10:22

Sea rises to near critical level on the west coast

09:16

Independence day parade to close roads and redirect public transport

22.02

EU national leaders to continue talks on long-term budget

22.02

Tarmo Soomere: Complex pattern of climate change contributing to inequality

22.02

Estonia shares cyber know-how with UN member states in Geneva

22.02

Luminor charges highest pension fund management fees

22.02

Bill to have the school day start at 9 will not manifest in planned form

22.02

Tallinn, Helsinki mayors discuss cooperation of twin cities

22.02

Ministry: Border trade continues despite Latvian excise hike

22.02

Tootsi wind farm project could cost over €200 million

22.02

Gallery: Reservists, Tartu donate new flag to Estonian Military Academy

21.02

Rail Baltic and Elering ink coordination deal

21.02

Man who ran over two police officers in Tallinn taken into custody

21.02

Konstantin Päts monument installed in Ida-Viru County

21.02

Gallery: Fotografiska hosts Tom of Finland exhibition

21.02

RIA: New type of financial fraud spreading in Estonia

21.02

Kaljulaid: Gratitude and acknowledgement are more important than ever

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: