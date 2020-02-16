Sunday storm won't blow over until Tuesday

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Stormy seas.
Stormy seas. Source: Minupilt.err.ee/Päivi Palts
News

Sunday will be stormy, with rain and sleet. The storm is expected to calm by Tuesday morning.

Expect light rain or sleet on Sunday morning. The wind will start picking up, with highs reaching 4 degrees.

There will be intermittent clouds during the day. Rain and sleet will pick up as we move closer to the evening. South and southeasterly winds will reach 20 meters per second inland and up to 27 meters per second on the islands and the coast. Temperatures will remain between 3 and 7 degrees.

The storm will likely reach its zenith the night before Monday, with the possibility of the wind picking up even more speed. Monday will be stormy and rainy. The skies should start to clear in the northwest in the afternoon and the likelihood of precipitation start falling. Temperatures will hover around 5 degrees throughout the day and night. Tuesday will also be warm for February, with rain trading places with sporadic sunlight.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

weatherstormstrong winds
