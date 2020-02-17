Close to 5,000 households were without power early Monday morning following overnight storms. The worst-affected region was Estonia's most populous county – Harju County – where over 2,000 households were waking up without an electricity connection, according to ERR's online news in Estonian.

Rescue Board (Päästeamet) spokesperson Martin Lambing told ERR that as of 5.30 a.m. Monday, the organization had faced 25 storm-related callouts, mostly involving fallen trees and also damaged roofs.

By 9 a.m. Monday, the number of households without power had dropped to 2,600, with the number of callouts the Rescue Board had made rising to over 50.

While the storm-force winds had died down somewhat this morning, there is a likelihood they will pick up again during the day, Lambing said, and urged people to exercise caution; the storm warning issued by the state weather service (Riigiilmateenistus) remains in place, ERR reports.

Southwesterly winds on Sunday afternoon were reaching gusts of 25 meters per second.

Other heavily affected areas include Saaremaa, where over 900 customers suffered power interruptions, with over 600 outages reported in Järva and Pärnu counties.

Ferry cancellations

Ferry services between Estonia's two largest islands are in jeopardy as a result of the high winds, with the 8.15 a.m. from Sõru (Hiiumaa) to Triigi (Saaremaa) already canceled, with a possibility the 9.30 a.m. service suffering the same fate, as well as the 5.30 p.m. ferry from Sõru, and 7 p.m. ferry from Triigi later in the day, at risk.

The 7 a.m. passenger ferry from Kihnu and the 8.30 a.m. from Munalaid on the mainland have also been canceled, with departures from both through the day subject to possible cancellation.

Ferry trips between the mainland and Hiiumaa were also canceled on Sunday evening.

