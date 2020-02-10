Storm winds leave thousands without power

Heavy storm winds left more than 1,600 households without power Sunday overnight, and just under 3,200 households without power as of 9 a.m. Monday.

As of 9 a.m. on Monday morning, a total of 695 and 883 clients are without power in Pärnu and Rapla Counties, respectively, according to Elektrilevi data. Another 549 clients in Harju County are also without power, as are 365 clients in Saare County and 326 clients in Võru County.

Ferry services to and from Estonia's western islands have also been affected by the high winds, with the Regula's 5:49 a.m. departure from Rohuküla canceled. The ferry's 8:30 a.m. departure from Rohuküla for Hiiumaa was also initially due to be canceled, but went on as scheduled. Its next departure from Heltermaa is scheduled for 10 a.m., according to praamid.ee.

Kihnu Veeteed announced on its site that it has canceled the ferry Kihnu Virve's 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. departures from Munalaid and 10 a.m. departure from Kihnu, adding that its scheduled 4:15 p.m.departure from Kihnu and 5:45 p.m. departure from Munalaid may also be affected.

The ferry operator has also canceled all Monday departures on the Manilaid-Munalaid route.

Southerly winds overnight Sunday reached speeds of 7-13 meters per second with gusts up to 20 meters per second inland, and 12-18 meters per second with gusts up to 26 meters per second on the islands and the coast.

