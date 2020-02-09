Low pressure area brings strong winds to islands overnight Sunday

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Stormy seas off Saaremaa recently.
Stormy seas off Saaremaa recently. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
Strong winds will hit the west coast of Estonia, including its islands, Sunday night, into Monday morning, according to the state weather service (Riigiilmateenistus).

An active low pressure area is expanding across the Baltic Sea, and will bring with it cloud, sleet and rain as well as some snow overnight Sunday and into Monday morning. Southwesterly wind speeds will be at 5-11 meters per second inland, and a high as 13-18 meters per second, with 24-47 meter-per-second gusts, on the coast. Air temperatures will stay at or above zero, as high as 5C in places.

Winds on Lake Peipsi can lead to waves of up to 2 meters, with rain and showers emerging in the morning.

Monday will be largely cloudy, with rain and sleet in eastern Estonia, a southwest wind of 5-11 meters per second inland, and 12-17 meters per second on the coasts. Again, gusts will be up to 24 meters per second.

The wind will drop away on Monday afternoon, with warm temperatures of 2-6C.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

