Storm damages trees and coastline in Pärnu County

Strong winds caused a lot of damage in Valgeranna near Pärnu on Saturday breaking many trees and eroding the coastline.

While the storm in January was probably worse for many people, Priit Annus, head of the Audru rural municipality center told "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK), more trees have been broken or damaged by the winds last weekend. The shoreline has also been badly damaged.

The overall picture after the storm in Valgeranna has not looked so bad for 15 years, AK reported.

Annus said a tender was completed three weeks ago to start developing the shoreline but now additional work will need to be done. He said new sea defences, which protect the coastline from the water, also need to be looked at.

