Stormy weather to arrive Thursday evening

Thursday evening and the following night will be stormy in Estonia, with winds hitting Saaremaa and Gulf of Riga at first and moving inland from there.

A new partial cyclone created near a very strong jet stream will reach the mouth of the Gulf of Finland from Norway over Skagerrak by Thursday evening, causing wind speeds to pick up also in Estonia, the weather service warns.

Wind blowing from southwest will reach speeds of 23 meters per second around the Irbe Strait and around 20 meters per second around the southern part of the coast by 5 or 6 p.m.

The vortex will start moving east following the coast of the Gulf of Finland later in the evening, with winds blowing from the west and northwest and picking up even more speed.

Gusts could reach 25 meters per second in Saaremaa by 10 p.m., more on parts of the island facing the Baltic Sea. Wind speeds will reach 21 meters per second in Hiiumaa and the northwestern coast of the mainland a couple of hours later, hitting 25 meters per second in the Gulf of Riga.

After midnight, gusts of west and northwest winds will reach 20 meters per second on the mainland and up to 24 meters per second in Southern Estonia.

Westerly storm winds will push a lot of water into gulfs on the western coast, with the water level forecast to rise by 130 centimeters between the islands and the mainland, 150 centimeters on the east coast of the Gulf of Riga and 160 centimeters in the Gulf of Pärnu, nevertheless remaining below critical levels. Water levels will be the highest after midnight and closer to morning in the Gulf of Riga.

Wind speed will likely be limited to these levels in Estonia, with dangerously strong winds moving over Latvia and Lithuania that could experience 27 meter-per-second winds and even 33 meters per second on the coast.

Storm winds will subside everywhere by the morning.

