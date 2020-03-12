ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Stormy weather to arrive Thursday evening ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Rough sea
Rough sea Source: Minupilt.err.ee/Merike Valdlo
News

Thursday evening and the following night will be stormy in Estonia, with winds hitting Saaremaa and Gulf of Riga at first and moving inland from there.

A new partial cyclone created near a very strong jet stream will reach the mouth of the Gulf of Finland from Norway over Skagerrak by Thursday evening, causing wind speeds to pick up also in Estonia, the weather service warns.

Wind blowing from southwest will reach speeds of 23 meters per second around the Irbe Strait and around 20 meters per second around the southern part of the coast by 5 or 6 p.m.

The vortex will start moving east following the coast of the Gulf of Finland later in the evening, with winds blowing from the west and northwest and picking up even more speed.

Gusts could reach 25 meters per second in Saaremaa by 10 p.m., more on parts of the island facing the Baltic Sea. Wind speeds will reach 21 meters per second in Hiiumaa and the northwestern coast of the mainland a couple of hours later, hitting 25 meters per second in the Gulf of Riga.

After midnight, gusts of west and northwest winds will reach 20 meters per second on the mainland and up to 24 meters per second in Southern Estonia.

Westerly storm winds will push a lot of water into gulfs on the western coast, with the water level forecast to rise by 130 centimeters between the islands and the mainland, 150 centimeters on the east coast of the Gulf of Riga and 160 centimeters in the Gulf of Pärnu, nevertheless remaining below critical levels. Water levels will be the highest after midnight and closer to morning in the Gulf of Riga.

Wind speed will likely be limited to these levels in Estonia, with dangerously strong winds moving over Latvia and Lithuania that could experience 27 meter-per-second winds and even 33 meters per second on the coast.

Storm winds will subside everywhere by the morning.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS kinow and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

weatherstormweather forecaststorm windshigh water level
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Dictation Test
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:41

Online store orders up severalfold due to coronavirus outbreak

17:22

Harku Municipality to close schools from Monday

17:12

Tallinn wants control over border, right to ban events

16:57

Postimees and Ekspress media houses have people working from home

16:54

Stormy weather to arrive Thursday evening

16:46

Tickets can't be purchased from drivers in buses, trams and trolleybuses

16:28

Reinsalu: Estonia and Hungary are enhancing cooperation

16:05

Social Insurance Board pays out more than €2.5 billion in benefits in 2019

15:47

New Estonian film 'Rain' premiere postponed due to coronavirus

15:21

Government approves €45 pension raise

15:12

Ilya Antonov's home club wins Armenian football cup semi-finals

14:53

Health Board: High risk of limited local coronavirus transmission

14:28

Helme: Ship traffic to Sweden should be halted, schools and malls closed

14:13

Enefit Green February production could power 54,000 households for a year

14:05

Daisy Kudre wins bronze at European Ski Orienteering Championships

13:24

Võru second Estonian municipality in coronavirus schools closure

13:23

Stock exchange down 7 percent in first hour of trading Thursday

12:49

President meets with prime minister to discuss coronavirus

12:46

Statistics Estonia: Number of job vacancies remains over 10,000

12:31

Bank of Estonia issue advice to mitigate economic impact of coronavirus

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: