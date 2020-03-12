ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Enefit Green February production could power 54,000 households for a year

Wind turbines. Photo is illustrative.
Wind turbines. Photo is illustrative. Source: Pixabay
Eesti Energia's renewable energy subsidiary Enefit Green produced 160 gigawatt-hours of electricity in February, up 15 percent on year. The electricity produced last month would be enough to power 54,000 households for a year.

Most of the production came from the company's wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, which produced 144 gigawatt-hours of electricity.

According to Aavo Kärmas, chairman of the management board of Enefit Green, following a January that saw the company's all-time record production of 165 gigawatt-hours of electricity, the company was pleased to see continuing strong winds in February as well.

"Thanks to favorable weather conditions, we achieved higher production than in February 2019 as well," he commented.

In addition to its wind farms, Enefit Green's production results for February also included the production volumes of the company's solar farms in Estonia and Poland, its Iru, Paide, Valka and Broceni cogeneration plants, Keila-Joa hydroelectric power plant and its renewable energy solution in Ruhnu, which provided about 16 gigawatt-hours of electricity in total.

In addition to electricity, Enefit Green's Iru, Paide and Valka cogeneration plants also produced about 50 gigawatt-hours of heat, remaining level on month.

The increase in renewable energy production is contributing to Eesti Energia's strategic goal of producing 45 percent of its electricity from renewable and alternative sources by 2023.

Enefit Green is a renewable energy company belonging to the Eesti Energia group that owns 20 wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, four cogeneration plants in Iru, Paide, Valka and Broceni, one hydroelectric power plant in Keila-Joa, 36 solar power plants in Estonia and Poland, and a pellet factory in Latvia. The company is one of the largest renewable energy producers in the region and the largest producer of wind energy.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

renewable energyenefit green
