ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tootsi wind farm project could cost over €200 million ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Tootsi plot, site of the planned wind farm.
Tootsi plot, site of the planned wind farm. Source: ERR
News

The total costs of the proposed Tootsi wind farm could come to around €200 million, according to a spokesperson for state-owned electricity generator Eesti Energia green subsidiary, Enefit Green.

Aavo Kärmas, Enefit Green board chair, told commercial radio channel Kuku Raadio current affairs show "Nädala tegija" that while Eesti Energia purchased the 160-hectare plot at an auction organized by (state) forestry commission RMK Tuesday for €51.5 million, the final cost for constructing a wind farm at Tootsi, in southwestern Estonia, could be four times as high.

"It is true that the final cost will be known when all the procurements have been made again," Kärmas said.

"Eesti Energia has been developing this project since 2010, with the most recent procurements being made three to four years ago. The price of various technologies has changed a lot over that time, but the final cost could be in the order of €200 million, which is the total investment," he added.

Up to 49 percent of Enefit Green's stake could go potentially to auction, Kärmas said, noting the government still backs this in principle.

"We have not thrown our plans for a public auction. Unfortunately, I cannot speak in detail, although I realize that interest is high," he said, adding that when the company can make an announcement, it will do so to everyone at once.

While Eesti Energia paid €51.5 million for the plot, seeing of three other bidders in the process, the land was originally valued at €4 million, and had a starting price of €12 million at Tuesday's auction. As a renewable energy project and in line with Estonia and the EU's climate change goals, the project will be eligible for subsidies.

Kärmas said that the fact that other bidders took part in the auction (two of whom were Lithuanian companies-ed.) was evidence that the final price was a fair one.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

eesti energiatootsi wind farm
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:54

Luminor charges highest pension fund management fees

13:34

Bill to have the school day start at 9 will not manifest in planned form

12:19

Tallinn, Helsinki mayors discuss cooperation of twin cities

11:05

Ministry: Border trade continues despite Latvian excise hike

09:51

Tootsi wind farm project could cost over €200 million

08:55

Gallery: Reservists, Tartu donate new flag to Estonian Military Academy

21.02

Rail Baltic and Elering ink coordination deal

21.02

Man who ran over two police officers in Tallinn taken into custody

21.02

Konstantin Päts monument installed in Ida-Viru County

21.02

Gallery: Fotografiska hosts Tom of Finland exhibition

21.02

RIA: New type of financial fraud spreading in Estonia

21.02

Kaljulaid: Gratitude and acknowledgement are more important than ever

21.02

Sõnajalgs pulling wind farm development activities out of Estonia

21.02

Woman charged with foster home physical abuse of five children

21.02

Gallery: President presents 114 state awards

21.02

Population minister wants alcohol sales ban at Independence Day events

21.02

Online Livonian lesson marks International Mother Language Day

21.02

City of Põlva declares war on county's coat of arms

21.02

Sculptures dressed in hats and scarves for anniversary of republic

21.02

Scientists testing early potatoes in Jõgeva

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: