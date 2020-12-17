Elering leaves Tootsi wind farm without favorable support scheme

Grid distributor Elering decided that Enefit Green owned Tootsi wind farm will continue to receive support according to the so-called older scheme, as the developer has not necessary commitments to build the wind farm. Eesti Energia management board chairman Hando Sutter says the company is considering going to court over the decision.

"Elering found in its assessment that the Tootsi wind farm project does not meet the conditions based on which the applicant can be considered as having started work on the investment project and would allow for renewable energy support based on the so-called old support scheme," Elering spokesperson Ain Köster told daily Postimees on Wednesday (link in Estonian).

Wind farms that were founded before 2017 can receive support of €53.7 per MWh based on the market price paid for by consumers.

Hando Sutter, management board chairman of Eesti Energia, Estonia's national energy company, said that there are many wind farms across Estonia which have received a similar pre-decision from Elering, pointing to Aidu and Varja wind farms in Ida-Viru County.

Eesti Energia: Completion of wind farm to be delayed

Sutter told ERR that Enefit Green applied for support from Elering, as it was the only option in the preparation process of Tootsi wind farm. "In a rapid assessment, we can not agree with the arguments based on which we were left without support. There are 30 days to challenge the decision, we have been left an option to allow the court to assess which side is right," Sutter said.

He added: "The development of Estonian renewable energy will lose before anything else from this Elering decision, as the uncertainty of Tootsi wind farm will delay the Tootsi project. Without all the arguments, the wind farm would have been completed already, would produce renewable energy and would help Estonia in reaching energy goals."

"Since the renewable energy cost taken from consumers allows for a total of €32 million to be paid to wind energy producers yearly, Tootsi wind farm or any other wind farms added to the so-called old scheme would not raise the ceiling for consumers. On the contrary, Estonians would get double the renewable energy for their buck," Sutter continued.

He added that developments in technology today would allow for renewable energy investments to be made based on the fluctuations of the market if it was not as unpredictable and politically turbulent.

"Without having enough certainty about cash flow in the future, it is not possible for a state-owned company or a private company to make investments. There are no power plants in Estonia that would produce based on the market," Sutter concluded.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!