Eesti Energia selling Tootsi Wind Farm to subsidiary Enefit Green

Wind farm in Paldiski. Photo is illustrative.
Wind farm in Paldiski. Photo is illustrative. Source: Enefit Green
Enefit Green is buying Tootsi Wind Farm from its parent company, Eesti Energia, for €26.9 million. The subsidiary intends to complete construction of both Tootsi and Sopi wind farms by the end of 2024.

Enefit Green has announced a procurement for construction of the wind farms and production of its wind turbines.

This February, Estonian state-owned energy company Eesti Energia dropped a case against electricity and gas system operator Elering, which had decided not to grant Tootsi Wind Farm state support according to an older support scheme. Under this scheme, the wind farm may have received some €100 million in support.

Eesti Energia CEO Hando Sutter had said that month already that the parent company intended to transfer Tootsi Wind Farm to Enefit Green's portfolio once the dispute had been settled.

Located in Pärnu County in Southwestern Estonia, Tootsi Wind Farm has a planned production capacity of 74 megawatts and has completed the entire required planning process, obtained the necessary permits and ensured the necessary connections to the power grid.

Enefit Green's Sopi Wind Farm, which has a planned production capacity of 161 megawatts, is located in the same area.

"38 wind turbines are planned for these wind farms, which will produce nearly as much electricity as is currently being produced by wind throughout Estonia combined," said Lauri Ulm, head of wind developments at Enefit Green. "We will likewise continue working toward building a solar farm in the area and further increasing renewable energy as well."

According to Sutter, the company intends to quadruple its wind and solar energy production capacity in the coming years. "The more renewable electricity we can produce, the less we'll have to implement costlier fossil fuels-based energy production," he said.

The two wind farms are expected to produce a combined nearly 700 gigawatt-hours of electricity per year. In 2021, all Estonian wind farms combined produced a total of 730 gigawatt-hours of electricity.

Location of Enefit Green's future Tootsi and Sopi wind farms in Pärnu County. Source: Eesti Energia

Editor: Aili Vahtla

