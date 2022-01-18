Tootsi wind farm case put on hold, passed on to ECJ

News
Electricity sub-station on the Tootsi property in Pärnu County.
Electricity sub-station on the Tootsi property in Pärnu County. Source: Verner Vilgas/ERR
News

A court decision on a controversial planned wind farm in southwest Estonia due for Tuesday has been put on hold while the matter is handed over the the European Court of Justice (ECJ) for a preliminary ruling. The development is the latest stage in a long-running legal dispute, principally concerning whether the project qualified for aid or not.

The second-tier Tallinn Administrative Court told ERR that it had struck off its deadline for announcing the decision in the case of the Tootsi wind farm and has resumed proceedings, while asking parties for their views on the suspension of the case – due to the court's referral of the case to the ECJ.

The project is operated by the state-owned Eesti Energia.

A year ago virtually to the day, Eesti Energia announced its plans to sue grid distributor Elering over its decision discontinue a support scheme for the planned wind-farm, in Tootsi, Pärnu County.

Eesti Energia picked up the 160-hectare plot at auction, organized by state forestry commission the RMK in February 2020, for €51.5 million, over four times the opening asking price.

At stake is whether a wind farm which is not yet completed and operating should receive the level of support Tootsi had been getting up to that point.

The reason for the suspension of proceedings is the referral of the administrative court to the ECJ.

Eesti Energia and Elering have until January 28 to express their views on the suspension of the proceedings, after which the administrative court will decide whether or not to do so.

The administrative court had already appealed to the ECJ earlier this month in relation to a similar dispute involving the private sector Est Wind Power OÜ and Elering. The court both shelved proceedings and referred the matter to the ECJ.

Elering is involved in two other cases, one where an October 2020 decision involving Adepte Group OÜ is being appealed to the court, again suspended until the entry into force of an ECJ judgement; the other case sees another company, Warmeston OÜ, taking out a suit against Elering – this case is still active.

In all three cases, at stake in the dispute is the payment, or rather non-payment, of support for renewables, also the issue at the heart of the Eesti Energia case.

The administrative court is seeking an ECJ preliminary ruling on various technicalities, including terminology such as "start of works" and "commencement of investment-related construction".

The Eesti Energia appeal rose after Elering declined to provide support on the basis of "older" wind farms, constructed before 2017.

Elering argued that as of the end of 2016, the wind farm had not yet met the conditions for receiving the support, meaning it was not eligible for support of €53.7 per MWh based on the market price paid for by consumers.

Last month, the prime minister told ERR she had instructed Elering and Eesti Energia to shelve the dispute, in the interests of boosting the share of renewables in the electricity market.

38 of the 40 cadastral units at the property, in Metsaküla, Põhja-Pärnumaa municipality, about 30km from Pärnu City and 120km from Tallinn, are set aside for wind turbines, with the other two allocated for wind-speed gauging towers.

Many wind farm projects in Estonia have been beset with legal issues, with the Aidu wind farm, in Ida-Viru County, operated by brothers Oleg and Andres Sõnajalg, and the nearly 12-year-old dispute surrounding the Neugrund planned offshore wind-farm, off the northwest coast, being two of the highest-profile cases. Most of these have involved private sector firms, however, while the Tootsi case as noted represented a clash between two state bodies.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:36

Reform and Center trying to solve energy crisis, no agreement yet reached

17:39

Kadri Liik: More diplomacy between Russia and the West likely

17:00

Aivar Hundimägi: Government in need of an invigorating shock

16:34

Yle: Russian civilian plane flies mysterious route over Finland

16:29

Tootsi wind farm case put on hold, passed on to ECJ

16:05

Siemens to build three synchronous condensers for Elering

15:40

Henri Drell to continue career in NBA G-League

15:16

Interior minister proposes Tarmo Miilits as new secretary general

14:43

Prime minister to make one more political statement on Wednesday

14:19

Delays expected on Tallinn-Tartu train line until warmer weather arrives

13:51

Kanepi defeats former world number-one at Australian Open

13:32

Homeowner unions want more state support for energy-efficient renovation

13:08

Center MP: Willingness to find compromise has increased each day

12:36

Estonian, Chinese FMs discuss cooperation, cybersecurity, human rights

12:07

Prime minister: Emissions trading system needs changing

11:42

ERR chief: Public broadcaster one of most underfunded in Europe

11:15

Health Board: 318 hospitalized patients, 2,303 new cases, 3 deaths Updated

11:09

Rescuers received over 200 calls on stormy Monday

10:42

Health minister: Several people interested in Health Board director job

10:16

Minister: Transformed security situation means EDF will remain in Mali

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

17.01

NATO sends Dutch warship to Baltic Sea

17.01

Gallery: Storm sweeps across Estonia Updated

17.01

Electricity prices to jump by 62 percent on Tuesday

09:47

Estonian population declined last year due to high number of deaths

15.01

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, January 17

11:15

Health Board: 318 hospitalized patients, 2,303 new cases, 3 deaths Updated

16:34

Yle: Russian civilian plane flies mysterious route over Finland

15.01

British Army members finish winter exercise with ice plunge drills

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: