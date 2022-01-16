Regional administration growing again after abolition of county governments

News
The
The "Superministry" complex in Tallinn, which houses the Ministry of Finance. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Estonia abolished county governments a few years back and has cut in half the number of regional administration departments from this year. Of the roughly 500 employees of former county governments fewer than 30 regional administration officials-specialists remain today. However, there is now a plan to hire more.

County governments closed their doors on January 1, 2018, with their tasks divided up between different state agencies and local governments. The current so-called successors of former county governments are Ministry of Finance departments that mostly deal with planning.

The ministry's regional administration department had 15 county divisions last year, while seven remain from January 1 this year.

"Some of the work got done and ran out, meaning there are seven divisions today. That's pretty much all there is to it. When these divisions were created, a part of their tasks concerned county government assets. County governments left quite a few assets behind, including archives," Väino Tõemets, head of the regional administration department, said.

Jaan Leivategija took over running the western branch of the department from this year and said that the division is mostly in charge of planning.

"From national special plans to county thematic plans and local government general plans if necessary," he said.

Väino Tõemets said that while so-called executive positions were done away with, the department will have to hire more specialists in the near future.

"Wind farm power lines, undersea power cables, 2+2 highways, whether in the north or west of the country – our workload is set to grow considerably," Tõemets said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:54

'Olukorrast riigist' hosts argue over government crisis

15:16

Market price of electricity to hover around €104 on Monday

14:55

Indrek Saar: Government to blame for energy crisis effects ballooning

14:03

Foreign media interested in Estonia's digital affairs and Russia relations

13:08

Rescue Board to lay off duty officers to comply with cuts target

12:34

Hospitals treating 280 coronavirus patients

12:22

Gallery: Previously unexhibited sculptures displayed at Kadriorg Art Museum

11:40

Regional administration growing again after abolition of county governments

09:38

'Rahva teenrid': Price hikes and new Eesti 200 members bad news for Reform

08:48

Estonian women take eighth and 11th place at figure skating European champs

08:31

Coalition council to look for energy price solutions on Monday

15.01

Men's biathlon team book Beijing spot at last minute

15.01

Thaw brings slippery conditions, surge in ER check-ins Updated

15.01

2022 rental inflation likely in the 10-15 percent range in Tallinn, Tartu

15.01

Skier Kristjan Ilves second in Germany

15.01

Covid test results to be combined with those for 'flu, RSV starting Monday

15.01

Start of new school term sees highest Covid figures since survey began

15.01

Over 100 EDF members decorated for foreign mission service

15.01

Center Party local government leaders appeal to premier over energy crisis

15.01

Environment minister: No one in Estonia knows the price of the green turn

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

15.01

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, January 17

13.01

Second-hand English-language bookstore opens in Tallinn Old Town

15.01

Covid test results to be combined with those for 'flu, RSV starting Monday

15.01

2022 rental inflation likely in the 10-15 percent range in Tallinn, Tartu

15.01

Thaw brings slippery conditions, surge in ER check-ins Updated

15.01

British Army members finish winter exercise with ice plunge drills

14.01

Tallinn to open energy subsidy applications on Monday

15.01

Health Board: 264 hospitalized patients, 2,220 new cases, 6 deaths

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: