Minister wants tenth of corporate income tax to go to local governments

News
Jaak Aab.
Jaak Aab. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center) has sent a proposal to the government to allocate 10 percent of the income tax of corporate dividends to local municipality governments, based on the number of people working in the local government's region. The amendment could be implemented in 2026 and bring local governments €53 million.

The state received €450 million income tax from companies last year. Next year's budget estimates €489 million of taxes to be paid on dividends. The minister's proposal would see 5 percent of the income tax going to local municipality governments in 2023, gradually climbing to 10 percent in 2026.

The total sum would be allocated to local governments based on the number of jobs in the region and a periphery coefficient. The coefficient for one job in Tallinn and Harju County would be one and up to five in other regions. The total sum would not depend on the types of jobs in the municipality, so the local government would receive the same amount regardless of salary or taxes paid.

"Let's say, for example, that Harju local governments would receive €49 in support [per year]," Aab said. "In a rural region - whether it be Mulgi municipality, Lüganuse or Narva - they would receive €249 per job, if we go by the equation I have described."

The minister told ERR that the support scheme could increase the motivation to support entrepreneurship and to bring job creators to the region. The aid would be paid on the basis of the job location in the employment registry and not on the company's registered office.

The proposal will be discussed at a government cabinet meeting. With an approval from the government, the Ministry of Finance would draw up a more detailed draft. The bill would then have to be passed in the Riigikogu.

Aab said he came up with the proposal when looking at the government's action plan and that he cannot say when the government will discuss the idea. The minister denied any connection to the local government elections, which started on Monday and will end on Sunday.

"I just made the proposal. Routine work is being done in the [government] cabinet. I have not timed this to go with elections in any way," Aab said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:13

Former Saare municipality mayor expresses desire to return to position

17:51

Registration of new .ee domains continues to grow at a significant pace

17:18

Äripäev editor-in-chief: Economy in good shape

16:47

Minister wants tenth of corporate income tax to go to local governments

16:16

Prime minister: Unvaccinated people could be moved down surgery queue Updated

16:13

President's security adviser: Karis is well-prepared

15:54

Kurm: Ferry Estonia probe difficult due to wreck's shifting on seabed

15:40

Fuel prices reach new all-time record levels

15:21

Finance ministry: August tax take up 7.1 percent on year

15:11

Lauristin: Why is no one protesting against red traffic lights?

14:42

Health minister opposes additional coronavirus recovery certificate

14:14

Tartu University Hospital limits planned treatments as covid numbers rise

13:40

Veerpalu will not go to hearing in Austria, decision to be made in absentia

13:14

China expert: Estonia could leave 16+1, promote relations with Taiwan

12:42

Parties spend over €1.8 million on campaign advertising in Q3 2021

12:09

Isamaa takes in nearly €190,000 in Q3 2021 donations

11:46

Baltic, British ministers discuss ties with Russia, China Updated

11:39

Scientific council supports stricter restrictions for unvaccinated people

11:17

Doctors, politicians: 'Vaccination is only way out of coronavirus crisis'

10:48

Health Board: 290 hospitalized covid patients, 1,260 new cases, two deaths

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

11.10

Video: Trial rider Keity Meier jumps between roofs of Swissotel building

11.10

No new restrictions planned due to low number of covid patients

10.10

ERR overview reveals food prices in Estonia and Finland leveling

11.10

Gallery: Alar Karis sworn in as president of Estonia Updated

11.10

Four companies to bid for bankrupt T1 Mall of Tallinn

10:48

Health Board: 290 hospitalized covid patients, 1,260 new cases, two deaths

11:39

Scientific council supports stricter restrictions for unvaccinated people

11.10

Gallery: Kaljulaid, Karis celebrated at heads of state reception

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: