Government approves updated state reform action plan

The government at a cabinet meeting on Thursday approved an updated state reform action plan for 2021-2023, which states that the main directions of activities are foremost the improvement of public services and regional cooperation as well as the development of the e-state.

According to Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center), state reform activities must take into account the country's demographic trends and development needs, which is why a few dozen new activities were added to the plan.

"For example, we will merge Enterprise Estonia (EAS) and Kredex and analyze the possibilities of merging Erametsakeskus (Private Forest Center) and the Environmental Investment Center (KIK)," Aab said in a press release.

He added that a number of other activities are being implemented, which will reform the current work organization of agencies and the provision of services in the areas.

Work is also continuing on the previously agreed activities of the state reform -- for example, the next stages of the construction of state buildings, the improvement of data management and the consolidation of the state's basic IT services and laboratories are continuing.

In fall, proposals will be developed to promote teleworking and optimize office space for state agencies. At the level of the Riigikogu, the preparation of a new state reform decision will also continue.

According to Aab, to date, several goals of the state reform 2019-2021 have also been implemented, based on which, for example, merged agencies were established in the fields of education, environment, transport and rural life.

"The main positive effects of merging state agencies have brought higher quality public services and enable more resource-efficient management," Aab said.

