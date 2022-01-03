Kredex and Enterprise Estonia joint authority head announced

Current Ministry of the Interior chancellor Lauri Lugna is set to head the merger of Kredex and Enterprise Estonia (EAS) with the new Entreprenurship and Innovation Foundation (Ettevõtluse ja Innovatsiooni SA) joint authority brand to be developed this year with the merger to be completed by the end of the year.

Lugna will start working as the foundation's chair from January 17, Sigrid Harjo and Paul Kalle will continue as board members.

"The new organization, along with a council made up of people from the international entrepreneurial, financial and public sector, is prepared to achieve great goals. I wish Lauri and his team success," said Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Andres Sutt (Reform) said.

The substantive merger will be finished this year, but all existing services will be continued under their current brands.

The goal of the joint authority is to improve and support entrepreneurship and living conditions while increasing Estonia's international competitiveness and visibility. The new organization will also have a role in the green transition, the digital transition and the innovation transition.

Lugna has previously worked as the acting director of the Road Administration and has been an interior ministry chancellor for the past six months.

