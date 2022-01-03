Kredex and Enterprise Estonia joint authority head announced

News
Lauri Lugna.
Lauri Lugna. Source: ERR
News

Current Ministry of the Interior chancellor Lauri Lugna is set to head the merger of Kredex and Enterprise Estonia (EAS) with the new Entreprenurship and Innovation Foundation (Ettevõtluse ja Innovatsiooni SA) joint authority brand to be developed this year with the merger to be completed by the end of the year.

Lugna will start working as the foundation's chair from January 17, Sigrid Harjo and Paul Kalle will continue as board members.

"The new organization, along with a council made up of people from the international entrepreneurial, financial and public sector, is prepared to achieve great goals. I wish Lauri and his team success," said Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Andres Sutt (Reform) said.

The substantive merger will be finished this year, but all existing services will be continued under their current brands.

The goal of the joint authority is to improve and support entrepreneurship and living conditions while increasing Estonia's international competitiveness and visibility. The new organization will also have a role in the green transition, the digital transition and the innovation transition.

Lugna has previously worked as the acting director of the Road Administration and has been an interior ministry chancellor for the past six months.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:34

Health Board to report Covid cases' vaccination status on weekly basis

18:12

Authorities investigating rise in aviation incidents over past year

17:25

FT: Baltics' trade with Belarus contradicts sanctions stance

17:12

Rüütel: Something wrong if energy policy causes people to use candlelight

16:46

Christmas tree collection points open in Tallinn on January 7

15:49

Beatles documentary to herald new Kumu season

15:19

Health minister: Rapid test option to depend on hospitalization level

15:19

Kredex and Enterprise Estonia joint authority head announced

14:51

Christmas tree collection points open in Tartu

14:19

New species of large moth found in Estonia

13:49

Moped cars to be subjected to technical inspection obligation

13:22

Elron raises train fares by 9.5 percent from January

13:19

Two Narva power station workers killed in accident Updated

12:54

Gallery: Former prima ballerina makes New Year's Day ERSO debut

11:58

2022 third-country migrant quota set at 1,311

11:52

Pandemic has made EDF procurement process more difficult

11:23

Narva preparing to recover city quarter demolished in World War II

10:50

Kanepi faces Jaquelin Cristian in Melbourne Summer Set tournament round one

10:33

Health Board: 232 hospitalized patients, 686 new cases, 1 death

10:23

Western islands' ferry ticket price hikes to be postponed

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

02.01

Irja Lutsar: Omicron strain suggests virus running out of steam

31.12

State planning artillery, missile system supply to Ukrainian armed forces

02.01

Covid hospitalizations at 226

10:33

Health Board: 232 hospitalized patients, 686 new cases, 1 death

01.01

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from January 3

08:34

Estonian Weather Service issues glazed ice, fog warning

11:23

Narva preparing to recover city quarter demolished in World War II

11:58

2022 third-country migrant quota set at 1,311

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: