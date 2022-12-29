KredEx-Enterprise Estonia merger to be finalized in the new year

News
Lauri Lugna
Lauri Lugna Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The merger of state credit agency KredEx with Enterprise Estonia, also known as EAS, while formalized this year, will continue in 2023.

These include branding and the new organization's name. Enterprise Estonia was mostly focused on innovation, trade, foreign investment and the e-state.

Lauri Lugna, appointed last January to oversee the merged organization, said that: "One thing that has definitely brought us savings and continues to do so is moving to the one location in Tallinn. We had previously been situated in four different locations, but now since mid-November we have been in the one space in Ülemiste."

"Thanks to the move, we were able to save nearly 1,000 square meters of office space, which will also be reflected in lower administrative costs next year; I estimate that theses savings could come to at least a six-figure number," he went on.

The EAS/KredEx merger will be played out in combined IT and tech systems too, while 2023 will bring further developments to the new organizations culture and values aspects, Lugna said.

The merger brings together formerly separate customer bases as well, he added.

"There was no need to [continue] directing the customer from one institution to another; quite the reverse - we have trained our customer managers do that they will be able to offer companies more solutions, from the one location."

The combined organization has been working as one since earlier on this year, despite complications relating to the coronavirus and to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as economic slow-down, he said.

The previous Reform/Center coalition decided to merge KredEx and Enterprise Estonia/EAS in late April, as part of an overall reforming agenda relating to state bodies.

The merger was intended to improve research and development activity, innovation and entrepreneurship and to provide better value offers and more comprehensive and efficient services to businesses.

The process has cost €144,000 this year so far.

KredEx came under the spotlight during the Covid pandemic over larger loans it issued in response to the crisis, particularly the €39 million put towards a real estate project in central Tallinn which, at the time, was unfinished and not generating revenue.

The same development, Porto Franco, was at the center of a corruption scandal in January 2021 which led to the collapse of the Center/EKRE/Isamaa coalition and the resignation of Jüri Ratas as prime minister.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mari Peegel

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

13:56

Tallinn Stock Exchange year: number of trades up, turnover down

12:57

Health Board: Flu rates in Estonia rising, while Covid numbers fall

11:54

Tartu skating rink and café doing better than last years

11:14

From new year 'blue' diesel will only be available with prior registration

10:16

Pay rise in new year for administrative staff in ministries

09:46

New road provides swifter EDF to Sirgala training area

09:02

Saaremaa residents gift postal vans to Ukraine

08:59

Elron to increase speed of Tallinn-Keila trains

08:25

Survey: Public trust in Riigikogu, government rose in November

08:00

KredEx-Enterprise Estonia merger to be finalized in the new year

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

28.12

Estonian ID cards can be picked up in supermarkets from mid-January

27.12

Ambassador: Mistake to think Putin enemies automatically on our side

28.12

Postimees: Estonian politicians highlight charade of Putin's Pskov visit

28.12

Natural gas price falls below €80 per MWh level

24.12

President Karis: You can be for peace when the war is over

28.12

Riigikogu passes amended version of family benefits hike bill

28.12

Estonian women gained most free time in 20 years at expense of home cooking

28.12

Rail Baltica cost estimate rises to €1.8 billion for Estonian section

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: