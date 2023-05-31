Lauri Lugna joins Utilitas

Lauri Lugna.
Lauri Lugna. Source: Estonian Business and Innovation Agency.
In June, Lauri Lugna, who recently left his new position as head of the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency, assumes responsibility for procurement and administration as a board member of district heating companies Utilitas Tallinn and Utilitas Estonia.

Aulis Meitus, who has served on the board of directors of Utilitas for the past 26 years, has decided to step down, the company announced.

Lugna, whose previous position was secretary-general of the Ministry of the Interior for the past six years, was appointed on January 17, 2022 as the chief of the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency, the joint organization of Enterprise Estonia and KredEx.

Robert Kitt, Janek Trumsi, and Lauri Lugna will continue to serve on the boards of Utilitas Tallinn and Utilitas Estonia.

Utilitas is Estonia's biggest renewable energy and district heating producer and Latvia's largest wind energy producer.

