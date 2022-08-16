Minister asks Toots to resign from board of newly formed EAS-KredEX agency

News
Jaan Toots.
Jaan Toots. Source: ERR
News

Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) has decided to recall Jaan Toots (Center) from the Board of the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency.

"To recall Jaan Toots in accordance with the State Assets Act and the statutes of the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency," states a letter signed by Kristjan Järvan, the minister of entrepreneurship and IT, on August 12.

On August 13, Jüri Ratas won the Center Party leadership election, defeating Jaan Toots.

Jaan Toots was appointed to the Enterprise Estonia (EAS) Board on March 23 in 2020. Toots' position as a member of the board was confirmed by Minister of Foreign Trade and Information Technology Kaimar Karu (EKRE). The ruling coalition at the time consisted of the Center Party, EKRE and Isamaa.

Enterprise Estonia (EAS) and KredEx merged to form the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency at the start of 2022.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

14:37

Bayraktar drone fundraiser for Ukraine launched in Latvia

14:08

Health Board: More than 4,100 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed last week

14:07

PPA: No need to limit alcohol sales in Narva or close Russian border

13:43

Estonian MEPs against targeted political advertising ban

13:17

Narva mayor: We need to offer the people of Narva something in return

13:11

Capital's water supplier applies for price hike amid soaring energy costs

13:02

Estonian swimmers miss out on Rome semi-finals

12:41

Redesigned Kadriorg Park orangery to be open to public from late 2023

12:31

Nurme finishes 11th in Euro Championship marathon, Estonia 6th overall

12:10

Interview: There's no shortage of work in Estonia, says furniture producer

Watch again

Most Read articles

15.08

Estonia's Russian tourist visa ban enters into force on August 18

11:38

Narva tank monument removed, en route to Viimsi war museum Updated

12.08

Russian students: 'We can't go back to Russia because we support Ukraine'

15.08

Estonia deports two Russian journalists for working while on tourist visas

15.08

Tallinner bitten by viper blames untended green area

12.08

Kallas: Russian visa ban is Kremlin's Achilles' heel

14.08

Daily: Bolt to curb e-scooter speeds on Friday, Saturday evenings

15.08

Interior minister: The Narva tank will be gone by August 20

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: