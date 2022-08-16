Minister asks Toots to resign from board of newly formed EAS-KredEX agency

Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) has decided to recall Jaan Toots (Center) from the Board of the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency.

"To recall Jaan Toots in accordance with the State Assets Act and the statutes of the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency," states a letter signed by Kristjan Järvan, the minister of entrepreneurship and IT, on August 12.

On August 13, Jüri Ratas won the Center Party leadership election, defeating Jaan Toots.

Jaan Toots was appointed to the Enterprise Estonia (EAS) Board on March 23 in 2020. Toots' position as a member of the board was confirmed by Minister of Foreign Trade and Information Technology Kaimar Karu (EKRE). The ruling coalition at the time consisted of the Center Party, EKRE and Isamaa.

Enterprise Estonia (EAS) and KredEx merged to form the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency at the start of 2022.

