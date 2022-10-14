Gallery: Saaremaa-based boatbuilders BWB clinch business of the year award

Economy
Estonian businesses of the year 2022 award ceremony.
Open gallery
39 photos
Economy

Saaremaa-based boatbuilders AS Baltic Workboats (BWB) have been awarded the prestigious company of the year title. in the export category.

BWB, whose output has included two force protection vessels provided to the Estonian Navy (Merevägi) in 20202, were presented with their award at an event Thursday evening.

Laurig Lugna, head of the now-joint Enterprise Estonia (EAS) and KredEx agency, which helped pick the winner, BWB has broken through in terms of global competition with its innovation.

Lugna said:  "By combining advanced technology with tasteful and functional design, the company is able to provide modern work vessels to police forces, border guards and research centers around the world."

Arto Aas, head of the Estonian Employers' Confederation (Eesti Tööandjate Keskliit), also involved in the awards, said this year's outstanding companies are united by their contribution to innovation and cooperation with various research institutions, noting that BWB has proven small is beautiful.

Aas said: "The example of BWB shows it is also viable to create a complex product with high added value while operating on Estonian capital and on a world scale but in a small location, i.e. Saaremaa, and with that successfully succeed in almost 30 export markets."

The Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Eesti Kaubandus-Tööstuskoda) also picked some of the winners.

The Entrepreneurship Award 2022 category saw biotech company Solis BioDyne OÜ nominated innovator of the year, BWB won the export category also, and woodworking company Peetri Puit OÜ receive the Family business of the year award.

The Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry awarded IT firm Nortal AS with the e most competitive large company award, while Büfa Composites Baltic OÜ won the most competitive small and medium-sized company category, and Dipperfox OÜ was nominated most competitive micro-enterprise.

Estonia's most competitive companies in 2022 by field of activity were also recognized at Thursday's ceremony; Nortal again won the most competitive communication, communication and IT company category, Toftan AS received the most competitive industrial and energy company prize and brewers A. le Coq

Kristjan Lind, CEO of Bikeep OÜ, was picked as the young entrepreneur of the year.

A more comprehensive list of awardees and shortlisted companies (in Estonian) is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

LATEST NEWS

08:27

Raadi war grave remains reburied at Tartu cemetery

08:05

Prosecutor's office appeals release of Kohtla-Järve corruption suspect

07:44

Gallery: Saaremaa-based boatbuilders BWB clinch business of the year award

13.10

Third of private consumers switch to new universal electricity service

13.10

Estonia hopes for EU exemption over Finnish LNG priority buying status

13.10

PACE declares Russia a terrorist regime

13.10

Tartu's district heating prices to rise from November 1

13.10

Auvere power plant repairs will not be completed ahead of schedule

13.10

Estonia sending more military aid, winter army uniforms to Ukraine

13.10

Alexela: State requested in June that LNG vessel not come to Paldiski

13.10

Two winning entries from Tartu participatory budget contest revealed

13.10

Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir recorded music for new video game

13.10

Veteran Reform MP: Russian people are just 'serfs' in Putin's view

13.10

State provides extensive subsidies for transition to education in Estonian

13.10

Center Party tables no-confidence motion in minister over LNG vessel saga

13.10

Estonia joins Scholz-initiated European air defense system program

13.10

Kohtla-Järve paper gave vast discounts for local election campaign ad space

13.10

Government extends Martin Herem's term as EDF commander to December 2025

13.10

Statistics: Household debt climbed by almost ten percent over the year

13.10

Ukrainian journalist to ERR: Western arms aid brings much-needed hope

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: