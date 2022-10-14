Gallery: Saaremaa-based boatbuilders BWB clinch business of the year award

Saaremaa-based boatbuilders AS Baltic Workboats (BWB) have been awarded the prestigious company of the year title. in the export category.

BWB, whose output has included two force protection vessels provided to the Estonian Navy (Merevägi) in 20202, were presented with their award at an event Thursday evening.

Laurig Lugna, head of the now-joint Enterprise Estonia (EAS) and KredEx agency, which helped pick the winner, BWB has broken through in terms of global competition with its innovation.

Lugna said: "By combining advanced technology with tasteful and functional design, the company is able to provide modern work vessels to police forces, border guards and research centers around the world."

Arto Aas, head of the Estonian Employers' Confederation (Eesti Tööandjate Keskliit), also involved in the awards, said this year's outstanding companies are united by their contribution to innovation and cooperation with various research institutions, noting that BWB has proven small is beautiful.

Aas said: "The example of BWB shows it is also viable to create a complex product with high added value while operating on Estonian capital and on a world scale but in a small location, i.e. Saaremaa, and with that successfully succeed in almost 30 export markets."

The Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Eesti Kaubandus-Tööstuskoda) also picked some of the winners.

The Entrepreneurship Award 2022 category saw biotech company Solis BioDyne OÜ nominated innovator of the year, BWB won the export category also, and woodworking company Peetri Puit OÜ receive the Family business of the year award.

The Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry awarded IT firm Nortal AS with the e most competitive large company award, while Büfa Composites Baltic OÜ won the most competitive small and medium-sized company category, and Dipperfox OÜ was nominated most competitive micro-enterprise.

Estonia's most competitive companies in 2022 by field of activity were also recognized at Thursday's ceremony; Nortal again won the most competitive communication, communication and IT company category, Toftan AS received the most competitive industrial and energy company prize and brewers A. le Coq

Kristjan Lind, CEO of Bikeep OÜ, was picked as the young entrepreneur of the year.

A more comprehensive list of awardees and shortlisted companies (in Estonian) is here.

