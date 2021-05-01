Defense minister notes importance of Saaremaa defense-related firms

Defense minister Kalle Laanet (Reform) has praised the island of Saaremaa's contribution to the defense industry. The island is home to a company which makes patrol vessels.

Laanet said that: "I am glad that Saaremaa is a pioneering developer for the Estonian defense industry."

The Saaremaa-based Baltic Workboats (BWB) provided two force protection vessels for Estonia's own navy (Merevägi), launched in late 2020 and officially commissioned early on this year.

Laanet was visiting the island Friday, and talked to other firms there, as well as the district's volunteer Defense League (Kaitseliit) unit.

The minister also toured precision electrical and electronic equipment and components manufacturer Ionix Systems' factory while on Saaermaa.

The company makes wiring systems for both the aerospace and defense industries.

BWB also provided the minister with its projections for the coming year, while a newly-built vessel was showcased and options for developing the planned, un-crewed vessels which fit in with the defense ministry's vision for the 2030s

Saaremaa has a deepwater port, a visit to which was also on minister Laanet's itinerary for the day.

