Defense minister notes importance of Saaremaa defense-related firms

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Defense minister Kalle Laanet (Reform) at the helm of one of BWB's newly-laid-out boats. Source: Ministry of Defense
News

Defense minister Kalle Laanet (Reform) has praised the island of Saaremaa's contribution to the defense industry. The island is home to a company which makes patrol vessels.

Laanet said that: "I am glad that Saaremaa is a pioneering developer for the Estonian defense industry."

The Saaremaa-based Baltic Workboats (BWB) provided two force protection vessels for Estonia's own navy (Merevägi), launched in late 2020 and officially commissioned early on this year.

Laanet was visiting the island Friday, and talked to other firms there, as well as the district's volunteer Defense League (Kaitseliit) unit.

The minister also toured precision electrical and electronic equipment and components manufacturer Ionix Systems' factory while on Saaermaa.

The company makes wiring systems for both the aerospace and defense industries.

BWB also provided the minister with its projections for the coming year, while a newly-built vessel was showcased and options for developing the planned, un-crewed vessels which fit in with the defense ministry's vision for the 2030s

Saaremaa has a deepwater port, a visit to which was also on minister Laanet's itinerary for the day.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:07

Defense minister notes importance of Saaremaa defense-related firms

14:35

Cabinet wants to put stop to inshore hazardous substance STS transfers

12:29

Investigation underway into Rakvere vulnerable children care home abuse

11:48

AK: Two-month-old puppy already undergoing police canine training

11:19

Health Board: 408 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, five deaths

10:49

Justice minister: Bill raising age of consent to 16 being processed

10:07

AK: Nurses' union holding out for better conditions in negotiations

08:55

Gallery: Italian Air Force F-35 Lightning IIs arrive at Ämari

08:28

Kontaveit through to round two in Madrid

30.04

European Investment Bank grants Estonia €120-million COVID-19 top-up loan

30.04

Daily: 'Indian' coronavirus strain identified in Estonian lab last week

30.04

Restaurant owners not optimistic about Monday's reopening

30.04

Analysis: People moved in direction of Latvia, Hiiumaa during school break

30.04

Nationality, mother tongue and immigration questions added to census

30.04

QR code digital coronavirus vaccine certificate system launches

30.04

Denmark prosecutor drops all former Danske CEO money laundering charges

30.04

Deputy mayor suspected of taking prohibited donation

30.04

Civil servant salaries increased more than average in 2020

30.04

National Library renovation to start in 2022

30.04

May 9 Victory Day event in Tallinn to go ahead

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: