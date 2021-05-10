Activists in Saaremaa hope to use Ö statues as cultural windows

Culture
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
A statue of the letter Ö has been placed by the roadside on Saaremaa to note the differences in the isanders' dialect. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
Culture

A group of activists in Saaremaa hope to use symbols of the islanders' dialect peculiarities - replacing the letter Õ with Ö - more widely than just the one statue unveiled in December last year.

Saare County tourism developers say they have always envied regions in southern Estonia where people can take pictures through the 30 "yellow windows", focusing on local values and storytelling, placed throughout the region. Each picture taken and shared on social media is marketing after all, ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Sunday.

After a proposal for Saaremaa to mark the geographical midpoint of Europe on the island with a statue of the Ö letter was not taken up by municipality architects, another idea popped up - why not use the statues in the same manner southern Estonia uses "yellow windows".

"I personally like the Ö, because I was once told to use the same yellow boxes everywhere. I did not deem that correct, because it is not typical to Saaremaa. But here, on Panga pank, this Ö would fit well, because the people of Hiiumaa would then see that we have the Ö," said Saaremaa tourism developer Alver Sagur.

Legendary singer Ivo Linna, once chosen the Saaremaa person of the century, said it could work. "I think it would work well, because as we know, us Ö speakers are laughed at on the mainland sometimes and how our dialect sounds and... It would be nice if there were a few more," Linna said.

Geographer and original creator of the Ö statue Taavi Pae is not against the idea. "It definitely works well within Estonia. But if we take an educated German tourist for example, they will certainly have a question about what this is even about. And the Ö is exotic to them. And if there is a nice story for them somewhere, that most people of Saaremaa stand out because they do not say this Ö, it is possible to show it to the rest of the world too," Pae said.

Saare County government, the final decider on most things Saaremaa, is also supportive of the idea. "This is now a place where we will begin discussions and we can go on from there. These Ö letters will certainly not be here tomorrow, but we are speaking more in the sense of starting this process. I personally like it as an idea," said Saare County mayor Mikk Tuisk.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

global estonians

spring recommendations

estonia explained

LATEST NEWS

15:02

Vaccination plan does not see pharmacies included in process

14:36

AK Nädal: How can Tallinn city center be made more culture-friendly?

14:19

Port of Tallinn Q1 profit falls by nearly a third on year

14:06

Kallas: Indoor mask rule could be lifted for vaccinated

13:40

Haapsalu Castle was recognized at the European Museum of the Year Awards

13:03

Vaccine coverage for 80+ in some registries less than 10 percent

12:39

Winter swimmers complete journey from Lake Võrtsjärv to Tartu

12:14

Record number of coronavirus vaccinations carried out last week

11:41

Money laundering data bureau: Estonia is not different from other countries

11:31

Gallery: Uku Suviste's first Eurovision rehearsal

11:07

Avoiding waste sorting no longer an option

10:49

Watch live: Vaccination in Estonia expert panel discussion

10:44

Estonia planning national real-time waste management monitoring system

10:42

Health Board: 199 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, three deaths

10:19

Activists in Saaremaa hope to use Ö statues as cultural windows

09:53

Lack of qualifying competitions leaves weightlifter out of Olympics

09:26

Education ministry allocates €6 million for summer 'catch up' camps

08:54

Kaljulaid does not rule out running for president again

08:26

Production in wood manufacturing went up in March

09.05

Gallery: Vabaduse väljak gets Europe Day makeover Updated

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: