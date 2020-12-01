news

Gallery: Saaremaa unveils Ö statue to mark dialect border ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
A statue of the letter Ö has been placed by the roadside on Saaremaa to note the differences in the isanders' dialect.
Open gallery
11 photos
News

A giant letter Ö was unveiled at the border of Saaremaa on Monday to highlight the islanders' dialect which replaces the letter Õ with Ö.

A year and a half ago, the border was marked with a brown sign which marked the end of of the use of the letter õ, but the Road Administration ordered it to be removed saying the sign was not the right size.

The Ö monument, which is visible during the day and night, was the resulting compromise. It is 5-meters tall and sits beside the Kuressaare-Kuivastu road. It was unveiled at a ceremony on Monday. 

In July, when the plans for the statue were first announced, Taavi Pae, Associate Geography Professor in Estonia, told ERR: "There are many ways to joke about Saare's Ö-letter, but on the other hand, it shows how much it means to us and how it is part of our cultural identity. It is one of the hallmarks of Saaremaa residents. I think it highlights a lot in terms of the islanders and in terms of the Estonian dialect, that we still have such dialects and it is worth drawing attention to." 

The municipality paid for the monument and the Road Administration (maaamet) will pay for the upkeep. 

"Since there is a parking lot next to this new place and people can stop by and read the boards, then I think visitors take up an interest in learning about the sculpture. And since the story of the Ö-letter is interesting, I think it will become a tourist attraction," Pae said. 

The former sign which marks where the Õ-sound stops. Source: Margus Muld/ERR

University of Tartu researcher Evelyn Uuemaa made a map of on the same subject for 2020's social media 30 Day Map Challenge.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:34

Estonia preparing to start COVID-19 vaccinations in January

15:01

State balances books on Savisaar trial proceedings payments

14:49

Three government ministries came under cyber attack in November

14:14

November of 2020 the warmest in 60 years

13:58

Volkswagen making large-scale investments to Estonian subsidiary

13:34

Gallery: Nature Photograph of the Year 2020

13:22

Scientific council: New restrictions needed to help health care system

13:12

Former President Ilves: Coalition a medieval, Taliban-like organization

12:47

e-Residency celebrates sixth anniversary

12:19

Coronavirus fears affecting museums' Christmas programs

11:40

Gallery: Saaremaa unveils Ö statue to mark dialect border

11:16

Estonian troops in Mali safe after Monday's attacks

11:03

Health Board: 191 new cases of coronavirus in last 24 hours, three deaths

10:47

Health Board: No need for permit to prove health condition for mask refusal

10:23

Four-month-old NGO opposed to abortion largest protection money beneficiary

09:49

Industrial production volume sees first increase since coronavirus crisis

09:26

Post-birth fathers' ban may see 'maternity tourism' outside Tallinn, Tartu

08:56

Hunters calling for wildlife crossings on new Estonian-Russian border

08:29

Ethics council: Former prosecutor general's political involvement unethical

30.11

Marju Himma: Why listen to anti-mask protesters?

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: