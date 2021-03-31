Islanders gift 15,000 cups of tea to Tallinn hospital workers

Islanders from Saaremaa delivered enough tea to make 15,000 cups to Tallinn hospital workers on Tuesday to encourage them in their fight against the coronavirus.

The islanders were inspired to make gifts for the hospital workers as this time last year Saaremaa was the epicenter of Estonia's coronavirus outbreak.

Käthe Pihlak, one of the initiative's leaders, told Postimees: "The idea arose that something could be given back to the medical staff, given what happened in the spring. We had a lot of support from the mainland."

Pihlak said she shared the call on Facebook, in the local newspaper and on the radio and more than 250 people offered gifts and over 300 people offered to help. Initially, the idea was to collect 2,500 gift bags.

Head of Nursing Reena Loit at the North Estonia Medical Center's COVID Department told ERR on Tuesday: "We appreciate the contribution they made to us today, it was very, very lovely."

Postimees has a gallery of the islanders delivering their gifts

