Gallery: PPA gets two new Saaremaa-built patrol vessels

The two new PPA vessels, the Terje and the Tuule.
The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) took delivery this week of two brand new, Estonian-built patrol boats, which should make the work of the agency's maritime arm much more effective, ETV news show 'Aktuaalne kaamera' (AK) reported Friday.

PPA senior commissioner, lifeguard Terje Lemmik told AK that: "I hope to be able to sail aboard it and to help save lives, as I have been able to do with the PPA so far. Plus I am very happy that I got to be 'godmother' of this particular vessel."

The two new shops, named Tuule and Terje, were built by Estonian firm Baltic Workboats (BWB) and laid down at their shipyard in Roomassaare harbor, in Kuressaare, the island of Saaremaa's capital.

The Tuule and the Terje will patrol the waters off Saaremaa, while the Terje has already been as far as the coast of Pärnu, AK reported.

Lemmik said the new boats are also safer than their nearly 20-year old predecessors; this will improve working conditions significantly and allow the carrying out search operations and crime prevention at significantly more effective and safer level."

The new 12-meter vessels are more weatherproof than the earlier boats, have a larger capacity and better maneuverability.

BWB has also built force protection vessels for the Estonian navy, and was awarded the title of business of the year for 2022.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera'

