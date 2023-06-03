Van drives into passenger train at Kabala rail crossing

An Elron train (photo is illustrative).
An Elron train (photo is illustrative). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
A passenger train collided with a van at a Lääne-Viru rail crossing Friday, after the van driver ignored flashing red stop signs and drove out on to the track. Noone was reported as seriously injured.

The driver of the van was declared sober and had a full driving license.

The train in question was the Narva-Tallinn service, which had departed Narve at 7.18 p.m.

At 8 p.m. on Friday evening, the alarm center (Häirekeskus) was notified of a traffic accident at the Viru-Kabala railway crossing in Vinni Rural Municipality, Lääne-Viru County.

According to initial information, the driver of a Citroen van disregarded a red light displayed at the rail crossing, and drove on over the rails and into the path of the passenger train, which then struck the vehicle.

Medics took the driver, a 37-year-old male, and his passenger, to the nearest hospital for checks; the train passengers were uninjured, though were required to complete their journey via a replacement bus service.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

