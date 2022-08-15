Foreign intelligence chief to lead State Forest Management Center

The head of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service Mikk Marran has entered into negotiations to become the new chairman of the State Forest Management Center's board (RMK). He will leave his current role almost three years early.

The state agency announced on Monday it will now begin contract negotiations with Marran which it hopes to conclude by the end of the week.

"Mikk Marran has long-term management experience. He is known as a leader and a good leader of people. I believe that coming from outside the forestry sector, Mikk will be able to understand and find solutions to society's expectations for forestry," explained RMK Council Chairman Randel Länts.

There were 18 initial applicants for the role, which were then whittled down to a top three, RMK said. The new manager will start on November 1.  

Marran has been director general of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service since 2016. He is currently in his second term after being reapproved for the role in 2020.

Pevkur: New director general needed as soon as possible

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said he had accepted Marran's resignation on Monday.

He said Marran had done a good job and that the service had undergone significant development during his term.

"The importance of intelligence and early warning in the current security situation is critical. I thank Mikk for his contribution and commitment," Pevkur said.

The minister proposed to start the process of finding a new director as soon as possible.

"We do not have the luxury of leaving foreign intelligence without a leader for even one day, which is why the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service must get a new leader as soon as Mikk Marran's term ends," he said in a statement.

Editor: Helen Wright

