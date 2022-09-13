Environment minister prefers not to reduce RMK felling volumes at present

News
Minister of the Environment Madis Kallas (SDE).
Minister of the Environment Madis Kallas (SDE). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Minister of the Environment Madis Kallas (SDE) has proposed, that the government maintains the current felling volumes of the State Forest Management Center (RMK), citing damage caused by worms and the energy crisis as reasons to do so.

Kallas told ERR, that Estonia's district heating companies are facing huge challenges and that wood chip prices are high. At the same time, he stressed that, in the long term, felling volumes, including those of state forests, should decrease.

"However, for the time being, we have reintroduced oil shale. For the time being, we may have to make some decisions to increase the volume of forest felling. These are all related to the fact that we are not living in a normal time at the moment," Kallas said.

The government is set to discuss the RMK's felling volumes next Thursday, September 22. Controversy arose last November when outgoing Minister of the Environment, Tõnis Möder, made a last-minute decision to reduce felling volumes before vacating his post.

While in 2021, different types of wood could be gathered from a total of 11,276 state forest hectares, that number was reduced by 12.4 percent to 9,880 hectares for this year. However, Erki Savisaar, who replaced Mölder in the role, decreased the level of reduction to 4 percent, meaning the RMK could cut down 10,886 hectares of forest in 2022.

The new government coalition subsequently agreed that, in future, such decisions should not be taken by the environment minister alone, with Kallas stating that he has prepared a memo, which contains three possible solutions to the current situation. However, there is one amongst the three that, for Kallas, is the preferred option. "We would prefer to see that volumes could remain at today's levels," Kallas said.

He said that both the fallout from the waste crisis, and the ongoing energy crisis would both play important roles in the decision. "We would like to reduce the felling of pine trees and grow other (varieties) for (wood) chips and biomass if necessary. The overall total would remain at today's volume," Kallas said.

According to the minister, the felling capacity of the RMK will be reassessed according to the current situation. "We are also prepared to change it on an annual basis," Kallas added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

12:00

Environment minister wants forest felling reduced to under 10 cubic meters

11:48

Ratas: Pentus-Rosimannus' ECA candidacy already discussed in last coalition

11:28

Anett Kontaveit drops one WTA place to third in the world

10:59

Government to revisit potential energy support for businesses from Thursday

10:22

Education workers take to Toompea to convince Riigikogu of teacher shortage

10:05

Former US General: Ukraine counter-offensive highly impressive

10:03

ERR in Kharkiv oblast: Balakliia symbol of success of counter-offensive

09:15

Environment minister prefers not to reduce RMK felling volumes at present

08:45

Minister: My candidacy as ECA representative was processed correctly

07:39

Gallery: Concert marks Arvo Pärt's 87th birthday

Watch again

Most Read articles

12.09

Businessman: I would wait 12 months before buying property

08.09

Baltics, Poland to ban entry to Russian tourists from September 19

12.09

Bolt fined €1.4 million for tax evasion in Latvia

12.09

Work begins to remove Soviet-era monument from Tartu's Raadi Park

12.09

Estonian tax office: Attempts made to violate Russian sanctions every week

12.09

Gallery: Danish battlegroup's Leopard 2A7 tanks arrive in Estonia

12.09

Tartu hopes to launch Riga train connection with state support

12.09

Most Defense League members to get Rahe assault rifles by year's end

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: