Industry, environmentalists unhappy with minister's felling plans

News
Forest.
Forest. Source: Mirjam Mäekivi/ERR
News

Both industry and environmentalists are unhappy with Minister of the Environment Madis Kallas' (SDE) newly announced plans to keep the volume of logging stable in the short term, but reduce it in the long-run.

Kallas believes the same amount of trees should be cut down this year due to the energy crisis where additional wood chips may be required for heating. But in the long run, he plans to reduce it from the current 11.5 million cubic meters to less than 10 million.

Environmentalists told Tuesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" the minister's decision is disappointing.

Tarmo Tüür, chairman of the board of the Estonian Nature Foundation, said the amount of wood felled has continuously increased and it is "impossible" to speak about preserving the forest.

"As a minimum, a small reduction would be needed, which [former] Minister [Tonis] Mölder planned, and secondly, the brakes should definitely be applied on the mass reconstruction of drainage systems and roads which also destroys nature on a daily basis," Tüür said.

Manufacturers and industries that use wood are also unhappy.

The head of the Forestry and Wood Industry Union Henrik Välja said there is already a shortage of wood chips due to the reduction of felling volumes over the last two years.

"Today, the biggest shortage is in the energy sector," he said. "Now, in addition, there is an energy crisis which, due to increased demand, amplifies that."

Reducing felling volumes will also increase the price of wood, it was said.

"When there are fewer raw materials on the market, it makes life much more difficult for us. Prices of raw materials rise, and the prices of the products we sell also depend on this," said Lauri Junkin, log purchasing manager at AS Barrus.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

21:21

Industry, environmentalists unhappy with minister's felling plans

20:18

Estonian FM condemns 'intensified conflict' between Azerbaijan and Armenia Updated

19:59

Construction begins at Pärnu's Old Harbor Quarter

19:24

Gallery: Rescue workers protest low salaries outside Riigikogu

18:37

Estonia allocates €50,000 to help Pakistan flood victims

18:21

Estonia's average electricity price will remain under €100 on Wednesday

17:47

Estonian squad announced for September Nations League deciders

17:17

State Secretary: ECA nomination process legitimate in formal terms

17:16

Eesti Laul 2023 song contest now open for entries

16:46

Epp Mäe through to world championships quarter-finals

Watch again

Most Read articles

12.09

Businessman: I would wait 12 months before buying property

13:51

Russian pensioners in Estonia have not received Q3 pension

12.09

Bolt fined €1.4 million for tax evasion in Latvia

12.09

Estonian tax office: Attempts made to violate Russian sanctions every week

08.09

Baltics, Poland to ban entry to Russian tourists from September 19

12.09

Work begins to remove Soviet-era monument from Tartu's Raadi Park

12.09

Gallery: Danish battlegroup's Leopard 2A7 tanks arrive in Estonia

16:16

Tallinn 'Wandering Lights Festival' starts Thursday

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: