Marran not yet confirmed by RMK supervisory board

News
Mikk Marran.
Mikk Marran. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The supervisory board of the State Forest Management Center (RMK) did not decide on Thursday to confirm Mikk Marran, former director general of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service (EFIS), as the new head of the RMK.

RMK supervisory board chair Randel Länts told ERR that the supervisory board convened and discussed the details of Marran's possible employment contract.

"I was now tasked with reaching a final agreement with Marran regarding [these details], and then we can move on to making a decision and signing the contract," he said.

Asked why the supervisory board didn't reach a decision on Thursday, Länts said that he hadn't initially been authorized to answer yes or no to all questions when talking with Marran, however he now brought them up with the supervisory board, discussed them and will now be going back to Marran to coordinate the details.

Up for discussion were topics that the supervisory board had never previously discussed among themselves, Länts said, such as what restrictions apply with the termination of the employment contract.

"There was no lively discussion regarding salary figures," he confirmed.

All members of the RMK's supervisory board were in agreement regarding the pick for new director general, Länts said, adding that not a word was spoken about changing their decision.

The supervisory board chair intends to meet with Marran again this week, and should everything now work out, RMK's supervisory board will decide Marran's appointment as director general of the state agency next week.

Mikk Marran had served as director general of the EFIS since 2016. In June 2020, the Estonian government approved him for a second five-year term.

On August 15, it was revealed that RMK had entered negotiations with Marran regarding the latter taking over as director general of the state forest management agency. At the time, he had three years left until the contractual end of his term as director general of the EFIS.

In an opinion piece published by ERR earlier this week, former Defense Ministry undersecretary Meelis Oidsalu criticized Marran's work as EFIS chief and claimed that top Estonian officials have their own inner circle where high-paying jobs are redistributed.

Following the end of Aigar Kallas' term on October 31, the term of the RMK's new director general begins on November 1.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

18:15

Estonia sets 2030 target for renewable-only electricity

17:46

Crisis-stricken public offices can use each other's buildings and assets

17:31

Estonia donates first €350,000 in coin card proceeds to Ukraine

17:13

Work progressing on Narva town hall restoration

16:48

Mayor: Restoring Narva-Jõesuu coastal pier will establish regional landmark

16:43

Seven countries' Foreign Affairs Committee chairs want stronger sanctions

16:20

Minister sends bill to raise income tax-free threshold to €654 per month

16:02

Liberian international striker Jebor signs for Estonian side Nõmme Kalju

15:59

Marran not yet confirmed by RMK supervisory board

15:54

Former foreign minister starts work as ESTDEV strategy adviser

Watch again

Most Read articles

23.08

Sanna Marin: The Baltics should have been heeded over Russia

24.08

Gallery: Sneak peek into Estonia's first full-sized IKEA, opening Thursday

23.08

Russia justifies pact between Soviet Union and Nazi Germany on Twitter

07:40

28 percent of Russian entrants into EU since February 24 came via Estonia

18.08

SUVs to be requisitioned if Estonian state declares defense emergency

24.08

Court sentences child molester who worked at a school to 9 years

24.08

Tallinn plans reconstruction of Pärnu maantee from city center to overpass

24.08

Gallery: Demolition of massive Soviet monument underway in Riga park

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: