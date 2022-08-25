Marran not yet confirmed by RMK supervisory board

The supervisory board of the State Forest Management Center (RMK) did not decide on Thursday to confirm Mikk Marran, former director general of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service (EFIS), as the new head of the RMK.

RMK supervisory board chair Randel Länts told ERR that the supervisory board convened and discussed the details of Marran's possible employment contract.

"I was now tasked with reaching a final agreement with Marran regarding [these details], and then we can move on to making a decision and signing the contract," he said.

Asked why the supervisory board didn't reach a decision on Thursday, Länts said that he hadn't initially been authorized to answer yes or no to all questions when talking with Marran, however he now brought them up with the supervisory board, discussed them and will now be going back to Marran to coordinate the details.

Up for discussion were topics that the supervisory board had never previously discussed among themselves, Länts said, such as what restrictions apply with the termination of the employment contract.

"There was no lively discussion regarding salary figures," he confirmed.

All members of the RMK's supervisory board were in agreement regarding the pick for new director general, Länts said, adding that not a word was spoken about changing their decision.

The supervisory board chair intends to meet with Marran again this week, and should everything now work out, RMK's supervisory board will decide Marran's appointment as director general of the state agency next week.

Mikk Marran had served as director general of the EFIS since 2016. In June 2020, the Estonian government approved him for a second five-year term.

On August 15, it was revealed that RMK had entered negotiations with Marran regarding the latter taking over as director general of the state forest management agency. At the time, he had three years left until the contractual end of his term as director general of the EFIS.

In an opinion piece published by ERR earlier this week, former Defense Ministry undersecretary Meelis Oidsalu criticized Marran's work as EFIS chief and claimed that top Estonian officials have their own inner circle where high-paying jobs are redistributed.

Following the end of Aigar Kallas' term on October 31, the term of the RMK's new director general begins on November 1.

