New education ministry secretary general starts work

Kristi Vinter-Nemvalts has started work as secretary general at the Estonian Ministry of Education and Research on Monday, replacing Mart Laidmets.

Education minister Liina Kersna (Reform) said that: "I am extremely pleased that Kristi Vinter-Nemvalts will become the secretary general of the Ministry of Education and Research".

"She has devoted her entire career to education and is well acquainted with primary, general and higher education, as well as youth and research," Kersna went on.

"My expectation is that the ministry will be a cooperative, friendly, professional and solution-oriented partner for those involved in the world of education and research. Kristi's personal qualities support these goals perfectly," she added, according to BNS.

The government approved a proposal to dismiss Laidmets in mid-July.

The ministry was rocked late last year by an expenses scandal involving then-minister Mailis Reps (Center).

Ministry secretaries general sometimes come under media scrutiny, in particular in clashes or other episodes involving politicians. Marika Priske was forced to stand down as secretary general of the social affairs ministry last week, following criticisms of progress on the vaccination program. While some critics made the charge that Priske had been forced to take the hit for social affairs minister Tanel Kiik (Center), back in January she had been charged with jumping the wait line for her own coronavirus vaccine shots.

Kristi Vinter-Nemvalts said the Ministry of Education and Research carries with it a major responsibility in ensuring that the whole of society is ready to constantly learn and acquire new skills.

She said: "I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to Estonian education at this level, and my goal is to ensure that our people receive the best possible education and that the development of their abilities is supported in the best possible way."

Vinter-Nemvalts has worked in the field of education her entire career, and her candidacy was approved by the Government Office selection board for top executives in civil service, BNS says.

