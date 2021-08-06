Free coronavirus tests provided for unvaccinated summer camp attendees

The Health Board (Terviseamet) is providing free coronavirus tests for young people attending summer camp who have not yet been vaccinated.

Tests must be conducted no earlier than 72 hours before attending a camp, or malev, in the case of school leavers and university-age youths.

A malev is a type of summer work-camp and refers to the unit itself, rather than a physical location. Dating back to the Soviet era, typical activities would include agricultural work.

The Health Board's infections diseases department chief, Hanna Sepp, said: "Please take into account that there may be wait lines when booking a time, and it may take time to find out the result of test analysis.

This means that if camp begins Friday, the test should be taken on the Wednesday, meaning the appointment for testing should be made no later than the Monday.

Testing is free for teachers and staff, as well as for youngsters, while the education ministry says it will be contacting camp organizers direct with more details.

