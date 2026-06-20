X!

Children's camp VAT relief pushed to July, leaving families paying more

News
A children's summer camp at Tori Stud Farm.
A children's summer camp at Tori Stud Farm. Source: ERR
News

A long-awaited VAT exemption for children's camps is finally set to take effect, but not until July, leaving families still paying more for summer camps in June.

The Riigikogu passed the relevant legislation on June 10 and President Alar Karis signed it into law on June 15, but as of Friday, it has not yet been published in the State Gazette.

In Estonia, laws typically take effect ten days after their publication. However, with next week including a shortened workday and a two-day public holiday, a Riigikogu spokesperson said the law is unlikely to be published before the end of the week, pushing its entry into force into early July.

That timing has left early summer programs in a transitional period where families are still paying VAT on camp fees that will soon be tax-free. despite officials repeatedly saying in recent months that children's camps should not be taxed.

The exemption will not apply retroactively either, meaning VAT already paid on June camp fees will not be reimbursed.

'All nonprofits should qualify'

Camp organizers say the policy change is welcome but unclear in practice.

Kaur Kötsi, head of the Estonian Camp Organizers Association (ELKL), said the exemption effectively confirms how camps should have already been treated.

Kötsi explained that camps operating under the Youth Work Act and providing what is now classified as non-formal education should now be exempt from VAT, but noted that the Value-Added Tax itself was not amended.

"So the exemption provided still emphasizes that the activity must be provided on a non-commercial basis," he continued, adding that this shifts the key issue from principle to interpretation.

The ELKL director said uncertainty remains over which camps qualify as non-commercial, and warned that requiring case-by-case clarification from tax authorities is unrealistic for organizers running dozens of sessions over the summer.

"Our view is that all nonprofits, which already fundamentally operate on a nonprofit basis, should qualify," Kötsi said, adding that he hopes the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA) and camp organizers can work together to develop clearer guidelines.

Paying taxes to work and pay taxes

Parents, meanwhile, have already felt the impact in pricing. One Tallinn-area parent said she expected the VAT issue to be resolved before summer, but still paid nearly €70 in VAT alone on fees for two camps her child is attending this month.

"I was surprised to see a two-day city camp cost €85, and when I took a closer look, I saw €16 of that was VAT," said Jekaterina, adding that a second, engineering-themed camp cost €250, including €50 in VAT.

While disappointed after government assurances this spring that a solution was on the way, she said she ultimately felt she had little choice.

"When parents work, elementary-aged kids shouldn't be home alone from morning to evening," Jekaterina said. "So I've paid €70 in VAT to the state so I can go to work while schools are on summer break and continue paying taxes myself."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Aili Vahtla

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:39

Report: Mental health crisis delaying Estonian youths' independence

08:43

Children's camp VAT relief pushed to July, leaving families paying more

19.06

Bill to regulate high-ranking officials moving to the private sector

19.06

MoD official: Ukraine able to fend off overwhelming Russian troops with drones

19.06

Estonian camera headed for deep-space mission in 2028

19.06

Estonia plans €7 million upgrade to centralized health specialist dashboard

19.06

Gulf of Riga offshore wind farm transmission line corridor picked

19.06

A shopping center is rising on top of an ancient cemetery in Järva‑Jaani

19.06

Expert: The initiative in the war is beginning to tilt toward Ukraine

19.06

Prominent shipping executives must serve real prison time

be prepared!

Most Read articles

18.06

Estonia passes law obligating police to place warning signs ahead of mobile speed cameras

19.06

Kaja Kallas to ERR: Israeli foreign minister's statement came as a surprise

18.06

Estonia sends police unit to Latvia–Belarus border

18.06

Study: Estonia among Europe's more conservative countries on family attitudes

18.06

Midsummer events to be held around Tallinn this weekend

19.06

Minister's partially Russian‑language thank‑you at graduation surprised teachers

17.06

Instant ramen salmonellosis outbreak reaches Estonia

17.06

Tallinn to get a new tram line

19.06

Estonia's data protector blasts sex offender website as private criminal database

17.06

New customs tax for third country packages applies from July 1

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo