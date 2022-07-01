Paide youngsters lend a hand on farm alongside Ukrainian refugees

News
Young people do farm work in the village of Nurmsi during this year's Paide malev
Young people do farm work in the village of Nurmsi during this year's Paide malev Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

Young people from Paide have been helping out on local farms this summer alongside war refugees from Ukraine.

Up to 75 youngsters from Paide have spent the first few weeks of the summer working on local farms as part of a 'malev'. A malev is a type of summer work-camp and refers to the unit itself, rather than a physical location. Dating back to the Soviet era, typical activities would include agricultural work.

 After the first week was spent cleaning up in the city, the majority of the malev has been spent on the farm, working alongside war refugees from Ukraine.

According to Maarja Loorits, head of the Paide Open Youth Center (P.A.N.K), the local youngsters have been extremely active during the malev. "(Some) have work experience (and) are very good and quick at mowing the grass or stacking firewood. But there are also those who have had to learn. They're ambitious, they're very ambitious," Loorits said.

On Thursday, the boys were storing firewood at Siimu Farm in Nurmsi, while the girls were picking strawberries and weeding the onion beds at Räägu Farm in a neighboring village.

Rostislav, a war refugee from Ukraine, told ERR that he was really enjoying working on the farm and socializing with new friends. "It's a great way to spend time," he said.

Sander, from Paide, admitted that the current heatwave made working outside quite challenging. "It's very hot and I'm sweating liters, which makes it difficult to work," he said.

Riina Kattel-Piirsoo, owner of Siimu farm, praised the young workers, saying they have been a  great help. "So far they have been (working) in the vegetable patches, then they have been planting trees, helping to tidy the flower beds and berry bushes," she said.

During the malev,  workers are paid a wage by the municipality. "We provide food, and (organize) recreation (activities)," said Kattel-Piirsoo. "Tonight, we are having a barbecue with the whole group," she added.

Although the malev is coming to an end, the need for seasonal workers continues, with the owners of Siimu Farm already deciding to hire two or three of the young volunteers to help out more over the summer.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:16

Haapsalu's Tchaikovsky Festival renamed White Nights Music Festival

14:16

Estonian Orthodox Church ends year in budget deficit

13:44

Paide youngsters lend a hand on farm alongside Ukrainian refugees

13:14

Senior doctor: Reform politicized Tallinn Hospital project from the start

12:51

Fifth annual Station Narva festival set to take place in early September

12:34

Kallas: Education minister will continue until new coalition is agreed

12:25

EDF commander: An Estonian will lead the new division headquarters

11:48

Health Board calls for caution on beaches after person steps on sea urchin

11:23

Narva's Estonian population has increased

10:52

Elektrilevi hikes network connection fee 3 percent from October

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

29.06

NATO agrees to divisional structure, brigade-sized unit in Estonia

30.06

Criminal proceedings prompt Liina Kersna to resign as education minister

29.06

Daily: Food delivery service Bolt avoids paying couriers' income tax

30.06

Canada to open up full embassy in Estonia

30.06

1.4 magnitude earthquake measured off Estonian coast

30.06

Tallinn Zoo polar bears Friida and Rasputin seek shelter from summer heat

30.06

Isamaa leader: Reform are to blame for coalition talks impasse, not us

30.06

Tallinn Mayor: Funding removal means major hospital will not be built

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: