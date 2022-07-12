Number of Ukrainian refugees in Estonia passes 45,000

More than 45,000 Ukrainian refugees have entered Estonia seeking temporary shelter, data from the Police and Border Guard (PPA) shows.

In total, 45,807 Ukrainians have been registered crossing a border into Estonia by the PPA since Feburary 27. These people have indicated to border guards they intend to stay in the country for the foreseeable future.

So far, 29,014 have registered for temporary protection. This is more than 2.5 percent of Estonia's population.

Last week (July 4-10), 1,870 arrivals were registered. The week before 1,978 people arrived and 1,863 the week previous. The majority of people are arriving via the Eastern border with Russia.

Ukrainians have also started to return home and approximately 720 people have notified the PPA that they have left Estonia.

Editor's note: This article was updated to add that approximately 720 Ukrainians have left Estonia.

--

