Over 1,700 Ukrainian refugees arrived in Estonia last week

Last week (July 11-17), 1,721 refugees from Ukraine arrived in Estonia with approximately half indicating they will stay for the foreseeable future.

Of the new arrivals, 801 said they were in transit. Of the total number of people crossing the border into Estonia, 151 were children.

The number of people arriving or transiting through Estonia has been stable since the end of May.

So far, 46,726 Ukrainians have entered Estonia and told border guards they want to stay in the country. Of those, 30,291 have applied for temporary protection — more than 2.5 percent of the Estonian population.

However, Ukrainians have also started to return home and at least 700 people have told the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) that they have already left the country.

The PPA speaks to everyone crossing the eastern border with Russia, where the majority of Ukrainians enter Estonia. Data about arrivals is released once a week.

