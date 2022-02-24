Estonia condemns Russia's attack on Ukraine: 'Evil is real'

Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, in February 2022.
Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, in February 2022. Source: Erik Peinar
Early on Thursday morning, Ukrainian officials announced the country was under attack from Russia. ERR News has gathered together reactions from Estonia and the region below.

At 5:58 a.m., Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter: "Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now."

The BBC reported Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched a "special military operation".

Estonia's politicians and officials were quick to react.

President Alar Karis wrote, "Evil is real" along with the "#SlavaUkraini" hashtag, meaning "Glory to Ukraine".

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas wrote: "I condemn in the gravest manner Russia's large-scale military attack against Ukraine. Aggression is a crime that demands the clearest international reaction and strong response. We are with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people at this dark hour. We #StandWithUkraine. Слава Україні!"

Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center), who is in Kyiv on an official visit, condemned the attack on Ukraine. "Sheer awfulness and unnecessary," she wrote on social media.

Ukraine's Ambassador to Estonia Mariana Betsa wrote: "Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine."

Estonia's representatives to the United Nations wrote: "We unequivocally condemn the announcement by President Putin and the military operation in Ukraine. It is an unprovoked and unlawful act of aggression."

It also posted a joint statement from the three Baltic states.

Estonian diplomat and leader of the EU's mission to Ukraine Matti Maasikas, based in Kyiv, posted a picture of a cityscape with flames on the horizon and a caption "Near Boryspol".

Chairman of the Riigikogu's Foreign Affairs Committee Marko Mihkelson (Reform) wrote: "Russia will never win this war."

He urged NATO allies to invoke article 4 "immediately" and to "launch defense plans".

Estonian MEP Riho Terras wrote it is important for the U.S., EU, and NATO to "stand up for their values ​​and support #Ukraine at this difficult time".

President of Latvia Eglis Levits wrote: "I condemn the full-scale invasion that President Putin has launched on Ukraine. A firm reaction from the international community must follow. NATO will defend itself and its values. We #StandWithUkraine."

Latvia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Edgars Rinkevics, who is also on a visit to Kyiv, wrote: "President Putin just announced [the] beginning of open and unprovoked war against Ukraine, Latvia condemns this act of agression, international community must restrain [the] aggressor. The responsibility lays with Russia and initiators of this must be held accountable."

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg condemned "Russia's reckless attack on Ukraine" saying it puts "at risk countless civilian lives".

"This is a grave breach of international law & a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security," he wrote.

President of Finland Sauli Niinistö wrote: "Russia's acts target Ukraine, but at the same time they are an attack on the entire European security order. We feel deep compassion towards Ukraine and are seeking ways to increase our support to Ukraine."

Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis wrote: "We in Lithuania know it very well that Ukraine is fighting not just for Ukraine, but for us in the region, Europe and everyone in the democratic world. It is our obligation not just to punish Russia for its actions but to help Ukraine with all and every means available. Now."

President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda wrote: "I strongly condemn Russia's military attack against #Ukraine. It endangers millions of innocent people& undermines the foundations of international order.

|It is up for the West now to respond appropriately!"

--

Editor: Helen Wright

