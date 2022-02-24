Kallas: Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine

At this dark moment, our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said on Thursday, after Russia attacked Ukraine.

I condemn Russia's massive military attack on Ukraine in the strongest terms.

With the attack on Ukraine, Russia wants to go back to a time when the notion of might-makes-right prevailed. The crime of aggression impacts everyone in the world and the international community must now be decisive, giving clear and unequivocal condemnation and response.

The free world must fully and firmly support Ukraine — Russia must stop all military action immediately. Russia must withdraw all its troops from Ukraine immediately and return to international obligations and agreements.

The war has serious consequences and causes great human suffering. Ukraine needs our political, economic and military support. At this dark moment, our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine. You have our unwavering support.

We will meet with our allies and partners in NATO and the European Union to take joint decisions in support of Ukraine, and regarding the strengthening of the security of NATO, including Estonia.

I assure all the people of Estonia that Estonia's security is protected and that there is no direct military threat to us. The situation in Estonia and at our external border is calm. We were prepared for the possibility of widespread Russian aggression against Ukraine. We are constantly monitoring the situation and are in touch with Ukraine and with our allies and other partners. Today we can celebrate the anniversary of the Republic of Estonia and continue our daily activities in peace.

Happy Anniversary of the Republic of Estonia, Слава Україні!



