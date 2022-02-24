Riigikogu condemns Russian aggression at extraordinary sitting

The Riigikogu adopted a statement condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine at an extraordinary sitting on Wednesday evening. It called for Ukraine to be given EU and NATO candidate status.

The members of the government said they condemned: "[T]he violation of the fundamental principles of the United Nations by the Russian Federation. By threatening to use force, the Russian Federation is brutally violating the sovereignty of Ukraine and undermining its territorial integrity by using force."

Additionally, it condemned the country for breaching peacekeeping acts, provocations in East Ukraine and "lies in the global media space".

The Riigikogu called on countries to support Ukraine's economy, for the country to be granted NATO and EU candidate status, and for EU countries to ban Russian media channels.

Seventy-two members of the Riigikogu voted in favor of passing the Statement of the Riigikogu out of a possible 101.

An MP wearing an Estonian-Ukrainian flag badge at the sitting on February 23, 2022. Source: Erik Peinar

Text of the statement:

The Riigikogu (Parliament of Estonia) strongly condemns the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, its sending of troops to Ukraine and its illegal recognition of the occupied regions.

The Riigikogu condemns the violation of the fundamental principles of the United Nations by the Russian Federation. By threatening to use force, the Russian Federation is brutally violating the sovereignty of Ukraine and undermining its territorial integrity by using force.

The Riigikogu condemns the activities of the Russian Federation that are in breach of all the principles of international relations established by the Helsinki Final Act of 1975.

The Riigikogu underlines that, according to the Nuremberg Principles, the planning, preparation, initiation or waging of a war of aggression or a war in violation of international treaties, agreements or assurances are crimes against peace. The judgment of the International Military Tribunal at Nuremberg states that to initiate a war of aggression is not only an international crime; it is the supreme international crime differing only from other war crimes in that it contains within itself the accumulated evil of the whole.

The Riigikogu condemns the provocations in East Ukraine and the spreading of lies in the global media space by the Russian Federation.

The Riigikogu considers it important that the countries of the world support the Ukrainian economy and decisively increase military assistance, as Ukraine is a victim of unprovoked aggression by the Russian Federation.

The Riigikogu calls on the member states to grant Ukraine the status of a candidate state of the European Union and a roadmap to membership in NATO.

The Riigikogu calls on the governments and parliaments of all countries to explicitly condemn the aggression by the Russian Federation and to support the immediate implementation of extensive sanctions against the aggressor state.

The Riigikogu calls on the relevant institutions of the European Union to develop measures that would make it impossible to broadcast the Russian Federation media channels spreading war propaganda and national hatred on the territory of the Union.

The Riigikogu calls on international organizations to initiate identification, investigation, and prosecution of the war crimes and the perpetrators of the war crimes committed by the Russian Federation in its aggression against Ukraine since 2014.

The Riigikogu expresses firm support to the Ukrainian people as well as to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Ukrainian state.

The full text can be read here in English.

--

