Ratas: Unity as important today as during first years of Estonian Republic

Unity and solidarity are as important today as they were during the first years of our Republic, speaker of the Riigikogu Jüri Ratas (Center) said on Thursday at the flag-raising ceremony marking Independence Day.

Ratas said that, on the Independence Day of the Republic of Estonia, we feel a deep sense of togetherness with each other. He expressed hope that we would feel this unity every day of our lives.

Ratas pointed out that the threat of war in Europe, the long-winded health care crisis and economic worries made us work even harder, care for each other, and seek cooperation.

He called everybody to build up Estonia so that the love for homeland would grow in the hearts of all people of Estonia.

"The all-round support of the state must also reach all Estonian people and every Estonian family. This is the only way to keep our beloved Estonia standing on a solid foundation," he said.

Ratas also noted that the flag of Estonia was a symbol of freedom, peace, and independence, and on 27 June this year we would celebrate the 100th anniversary of the day when the Riigikogu of the Republic of Estonia granted the blue-black-and-white flag the status of the national flag.

Jüri Ratas and Kaja Kallas at the flag-raising ceremony on February 24, 2022. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Savage attack on Ukraine

Ratas said that today, in the early hours of the morning, Russia had launched a full-scale military attack against Ukraine, and the Government of the Republic of Estonia had decided to start consultations with our NATO allies on the basis of Article 4.

"I condemn the totally unjustified aggression against free and peaceful Ukraine. War will bring along much suffering and human victims. It will have an impact on global security. Today, we all are with the country and people of Ukraine in our thoughts and prayers," Ratas said.

"Our response to Russia's aggression in Ukraine is a resounding NO. This is a savage attack against the foundations of European security and our shared democratic values." Ratas added that the unity of the European Union and NATO, their mutual cooperation and support to Ukraine were stronger than ever.

