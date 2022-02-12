Estonian NGOs launch donation drive for displaced people in Ukraine

Ukrainian flag.
Ukrainian flag. Source: Sona V./Creative Commons
Three Estonian NGOs have launched a fundraising initiative "For Ukraine!" (Ukraina heaks!) to raise donations for internally displaced people in Ukraine.

The Estonian Refugee Council, Mondo and the Ukrainian Cultural Centre held a similar event seven years ago. Each charity is asking for different items.

The Ukrainian Cultural Center (Ukraina Kultuurikeskus) is collecting donations for people living close to the front line. It will provide:

  • Needs-based support of children's institutions, including the renovation of schools and the installation of energy-efficient lighting
  • Purchases and distributes deso tools and masks

The center has been helping internally displaced persons in Ukraine and people affected close to the front line since 2014. In recent years, the organization has supported schools and childcare facilities, such as repairs, computer classes, and the distribution of masks and disinfectants.

Mondo is collecting donations to support the people living close to the front line in the Lugansk region. The donations will be used:

  • To provide support for pensioners living at risk of poverty, the long-term unemployed, people with special needs and families with children with special needs.
  • To provide Individual aid: hygiene items, medicines, winter survival allowance, food, etc.
  • Expanding psychosocial support programs to involve more psychologists working directly with people in front-line settlements

Since 2014, Mondo has provided food and medical assistance to internally displaced persons and residents of the crisis area in Ukraine. The charity supports the work of psychologists and launched a human rights education program for schools in the crisis area. In recent years, Mondo has focused on educational and psychosocial activities in Eastern Ukraine.

The Estonian Refugee Council (Eesti Pagulasabi) is collecting donations to support people living close to the front line in the Donetsk oblast with humanitarian aid. The money will be used for:

  • Winter support: to purchase warm clothes, buy heaters or blankets, renovate the roof etc. 
  • Hygiene packages for the elderly. These include detergents and cleaning products, personal hygiene items, and on-need basis diapers and other necessities.
  • Agricultural support. This is support for households living in settlements close to the front line that have agricultural land to grow for personal consumption and/or sale grains or vegetables, or to keep animals. The support can be used, for example, to purchase seeds, tools, young animals, etc.

Since 2014, the Estonian Refugee Council has offered humanitarian aid to internally displaced persons in Ukraine and people living close to the front line. This has included medical, food and hygiene packages, winter preparation and agricultural aid, school supplies for children. The charity has also supported hospitals and organized children's camps and helped women belonging to vulnerable groups start micro-enterprises. 

More information about how to donate can be found on the initiative's website or on Facebook.

Editor: Helen Wright

