Estonian MFA allocates €200,000 emergency aid for displaced Ukrainians

A Ukrainian flag at a protest in Tallinn's Old Town.
A Ukrainian flag at a protest in Tallinn's Old Town. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is allocating €200 000 in emergency aid to Ukrainians displaced by the conflict in Ukraine.

The money will support people who have been forced to leave their homes, and to ensure efficient cooperation between humanitarian aid organizations in mapping the needs of the people of Ukraine and providing aid, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) said: "Now more than ever it is crucial to show Ukraine and the people of Ukraine that they are not alone, and continue offering all possible assistance. Humanitarian assistance is a very important part of this, helping to reduce human suffering and protect and help residents in the crisis-hit areas of Ukraine who are the most vulnerable in the war."

The ministry will allocate €100,000 to the UNHCR which has a leading role in protecting refugees and helping internally displaced people and providing shelter and basic necessities.

The remaining €100,000 goes to the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) which plays a central role in responding to humanitarian crises.

Earlier this week, Tallinn City Government gave €25,000 from its reserve fund to support the Estonian Red Cross. This will be given to the Ukrainian Red Cross which will provide humanitarian aid to the people of Eastern Ukraine

Editor: Helen Wright

