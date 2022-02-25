Ukrainians with expiring Estonian residency permits may stay for time being

News
PPA logo.
PPA logo. Source: PPA
News

Ukrainian nationals in Estonia whose residency permits are about to expire may continue to stay in Estonia on a temporary basis, director general of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), Elmar Vaher, says, as reported by daily Postimees.

Vaher said: "We need to help the people of Ukraine in these difficult times," following Thursday's invasion by Russian Federation forces, Postimees reported (link in Estonian).

Ukrainian citizens who do not have a biometric passport may also enter Estonia without a visa, under the current order, whereas only those Ukrainian citizens who held biometric passports had been able to do so up until now.

Vaher said the measure was temporary until such time as it is superseded by another order, and is aimed both at helping Ukrainian citizens in Estonia in the current situation, and reducing the administrative burden on the Estonian state.

Those Ukrainian citizens who have a temporary residence permit in Estonia which is due to expire in the "near future" should renew it with the PPA, while employers must do the same for those with work permits in Estonia, Postimees reports.

The original Postimees piece (in Estonian) is here.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

